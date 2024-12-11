New Delhi

Protests over the election results in Mozambique caused South Africa to temporarily halt operations at its border crossing with the Southeast African country. Mozambique is an important hub for exporting coal and chrome.

The highway that handles over a thousand lorries daily on route to Maputo's port was stopped by Mozambican demonstrators. They were enraged at the outcome of the country's elections on October 9.

Protestors attacked additional critical infrastructure over the weekend and succeeded in forcing the authorities to shut down two power plants. South Africa's border management authority announced Monday that the Lebombo border port of entry has temporarily suspended operations for passenger movements and general cargo processing.

Jane Thupana, Acting Commissioner at South Africa's Border Management Authority, said, "Transporters are urged not to dispatch new vehicles to the port until further notice."

While vehicles could enter Mozambique before, the current standstill indicates an increase in the number of blockages at the border. According to the Road Freight Association, South Africa is projected to incur a daily cost of 10 million rand or over $560,000 due to the shutdown.

As a result of the closure, another important source of foreign currency for Mozambique will be cut off.