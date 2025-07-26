Jeff Bezos nets $5.7 billion in Amazon stock sale amid AI investment surge

Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com Inc.’s founder and executive chair, has completed a major stock divestiture totalling nearly $5.7 billion as part of a pre-scheduled 10b5-1 (a structured schedule of stock sales) trading plan. The series of transactions, initiated around his June wedding, marks the sale of 25 million Amazon shares, culminating with a final tranche of 4.2 million shares sold on July 24, according to recent filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Bezos offloaded over 5 million shares in a span of two days, with shares priced between $228 and $233. The last batch alone brought in $954 million. Despite the sizable sale, Bezos remains Amazon’s largest individual shareholder, holding approximately 884 million shares, or more than 8 per cent of the company. His total stake is currently valued at over $252 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index data.

A pattern of strategic divestment

The latest sales are consistent with Bezos’ long-standing approach to managing his wealth. Since 2002, he has sold more than $50 billion in Amazon shares. Last year alone, he sold 75 million shares, earning $13.6 billion. These proceeds have largely funded personal ventures, including Blue Origin, philanthropic donations, and high-profile personal expenses like his recent $50 million wedding. In 2025, Bezos has also donated shares worth approximately $1 billion to nonprofit organisations. His use of a 10b5-1 plan is meant to avoid regulatory scrutiny over insider trading and has become a common tool for top executives managing concentrated holdings.

Market reactions and investor sentiment

Despite the volume of insider activity, the market has responded with relative calm. Amazon’s stock has climbed 38 per cent since late April and traded mostly sideways in July, even amid Bezos’ divestitures. Analysts maintain a favourable outlook, with a median price target of $251.34, a potential 10 per cent upside, reflecting continued optimism around Amazon’s AI and cloud computing prospects.

The company is set to report second-quarter earnings next week, with particular investor focus on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its ongoing AI investments. AWS currently contributes nearly 20 per cent of Amazon’s revenue and maintains an industry-leading 39.5 per cent operating margin. Bezos’ activity has outpaced that of other major insider sellers this year, including Oracle CEO Safra Catz and Dell’s Michael Dell. While some investors remain cautious about the timing of such sales, especially ahead of earnings, analysts largely interpret them as standard wealth management rather than signals of waning confidence.