Japanese consumer inflation surpasses expectations, fuelling speculation on BOJ's next move

The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) monetary policy may change as a result of Japanese consumer inflation exceeding expectations. The national core consumer price index (CPI), excluding unstable fresh food prices, increased 3.1 per cent in August, matching the rate from the previous month and above the prediction of 3 per cent, according to statistics from the Statistics Bureau cited by the financial news website Investing.com.

The national CPI inflation grew by 3.2 per cent in August when fresh food costs were taken into account, which indicated a small decline from July's 3.3 per cent increase. The monthly growth rate also dropped, going from 0.5 per cent in July to 0.3 per cent in August.

An important core measurement, which excludes the cost of fuel and fresh food, was nevertheless strong in August at 4.3 per cent, a 40-year high. Consumer spending on food and other items continued to outweigh government subsidies for fuel and power, maintaining this inflationary tendency. This core figure, which the BOJ constantly monitors in order to assess Japan's underlying inflation, has been steadily increasing this year despite a drop in the overall inflation.

Since the BOJ's 2 per cent annual objective for headline CPI inflation has not been met for 17 months straight, there have been debates about possible modifications to the current policy of ultra-low interest rates. Indicating a change, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda cited significant support over seven years as well as indications of stable wage growth and inflation. Ueda's remarks have increased discussions about the possibility of discontinuing negative interest rates, even if the bank is anticipated to keep its neutral position.

As a result of a recent rise in oil prices, Japan's inflation rate has risen sharply, displaying trends similar to other developing economies. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is under political pressure due to rising inflation and other economic difficulties, since his popularity has declined ever since he took to office in October 2021. In reaction to price hikes, Kishida promised a "drastic" economic package while keeping key economic team members.

Due to differences in local and American interest rates, the yen is losing value and is currently trading at 10-month lows against the dollar. This has caused Japan's inflation. Japanese consumers now pay more for imports, particularly food and energy, as a result of the yen's weakening.

Analysts forecast that the BOJ would keep its current straightforward monetary policy after its policy meeting. Now the focus is on Governor Ueda's long-term goals for the central bank. Following his assertion that there might be enough information available by year's end to decide whether to continue the programme, several BOJ observers have revised their projections for increased rates, with half now calling for an increase in the first half of 2024.

The Japanese economy is still weak, according to Tom Kenny, a senior international economist at ANZ Research, who was quoted in a Moneycontrol report. He suggested that current monetary policies may need to be maintained because the demand might not be able to support persistent price pressures. Despite rumours, many analysts are sceptical to forecast that the BOJ's negative rate policy will stop immediately by year's end.