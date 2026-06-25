/Jamie Dimon's successor race enters final phase: Who are JPMorgan's new co-presidents Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh?

The race to succeed Jamie Dimon has entered a new chapter. JPMorgan Chase has promoted senior executives Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh to co-presidents after the unexpected departure of Marianne Lake from the succession race. The appointments give both executives greater responsibility over the bank's biggest businesses and position them as the leading internal candidates to eventually replace Dimon. The leadership changes are among the most closely watched on Wall Street because Dimon has led JPMorgan since 2006, turning it into the world's most valuable bank by market capitalisation.

Why JPMorgan made the leadership changes

Under the new structure, Doug Petno will become the sole Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan's Commercial & Investment Bank (CIB), while Troy Rohrbaugh will become Chief Executive Officer of Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), one of the bank's largest businesses.

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The two executives will also serve together as co-presidents of JPMorgan. In a statement, Jamie Dimon described the appointments as an important step in the board's long-term succession planning process. The move follows the departure of Marianne Lake, who had spent years being viewed by investors and analysts as one of the strongest internal candidates to succeed Dimon.

Who is Doug Petno?

Doug Petno is one of JPMorgan's longest-serving senior executives. He joined the bank more than three decades ago and built his career across commercial banking, corporate lending and investment banking. Petno has played a major role in expanding JPMorgan's commercial banking business, helping serve companies ranging from middle-market businesses to multinational corporations. Before the latest promotion, he shared responsibility for leading the Commercial & Investment Bank alongside Troy Rohrbaugh. He is widely regarded inside the company as an experienced operator with deep relationships across corporate banking and institutional finance.

Who is Troy Rohrbaugh?

Troy Rohrbaugh has built his reputation in investment banking and global markets. He previously led JPMorgan's Markets and Securities Services businesses before becoming co-head of the Commercial & Investment Bank. Rohrbaugh is known for overseeing some of the bank's largest trading, capital markets and institutional client operations. Under the latest leadership changes, he will now lead Consumer & Community Banking, one of JPMorgan's most important divisions serving millions of retail customers across the United States. The appointment gives him direct experience running a major consumer banking franchise an area often considered essential for any future CEO.

Why Marianne Lake's exit matters

Marianne Lake's departure has significantly reshaped the succession race. A former Chief Financial Officer, Lake had long been viewed as one of Wall Street's leading candidates to replace Dimon because of her experience across finance, strategy and consumer banking. Her exit effectively narrows the list of internal contenders and gives Petno and Rohrbaugh an opportunity to demonstrate their leadership across two of JPMorgan's biggest businesses.