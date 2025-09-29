Jaguar Land Rover may restart production in coming days after crippling cyber attack

Days after a cyber-attack halted production, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has said that it will resume some production in the coming days. On September 1, the company's production halted at its three UK factories in the West Midlands and Merseyside due to the cyber attack. The company has said it didn't expect the production to begin in these facilities until October 1.

When will JLR resume production?

Jaguar Land Rover's spokesperson was quoted by the BBC as saying that some sections of manufacturing operations will resume in the coming days. "Today we are informing colleagues, retailers, and suppliers that some sections of our manufacturing operations will resume in the coming days," it said.

The company further said that it has been working with cybersecurity specialists, the UK Government's NCSC, and law enforcement to ensure a safe and secure resumption of manufacturing.

It said that the restart of manufacturing will happen in a phased manner. The priority will be to restart operations in the Wolverhampton engine plant.

It will still take several weeks before production is restored to its full capacity.

The company's plants in Solihull, Wolverhampton, and Halewood employ 30,000 people.100,000 work for firms in the supply chain.

Many of these firms supply parts only to JLR. Due to the stoppage of work because of the cyber attack, many smaller companies have been pushed to the verge of bankruptcy.

Many of these companies need financial assistance to tide them over the losses.

The British government has announced that it would provide loan guarantees worth £1.5bn for JLR to support the supply chain.