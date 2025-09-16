ITR Due Date Extended: Know new Income Tax Return deadline, late fee and key update

The Income Tax Department has extended the last date for filing Income Tax Returns. The Central Board of Direct Taxes extended the deadline from September 15, 2025, to September 16. The decision was taken after several taxpayers complained about glitches in the Income Tax e-Filing Portal. The original last date for ITR 2025 was July 31. The date was extended from July 31 to September 15. The department extended the deadline furtherdespite warning taxpayers that it would not be moved further away.

What the Income Tax Department said

"The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2025-26, originally due on 31st July 2025, was extended to 15th September 2025. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for AY 2025-26 from 15th September, 2025, to 16th September, 2025. To enable changes in the utilities, the e-filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 AM to 02:30 AM on 16th September 2025," the department said on X.

The Income Tax Department further said that 7.3 crore Income Tax returns had been filed by taxpayers by September 15.

"We extend our gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach this milestone, and urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26 to file their ITR. To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment, and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X," it added.

The Income Tax Department had also sent guidelines on how to offset technical problems while accessing the Income Tax portal. "Delete temporary files; Clear browser cache & cookies; use a different/supported browser; open in Incognito/private mode; disable browser extensions; update your browser and try a different network," it said.

What if you don't file your ITR before the extended deadline?