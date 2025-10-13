iPhone-maker Foxconn to invest Rs 15000 cr in Tamil Nadu, create jobs

Foxconn, which makesApple iPhones in India, has announced a massive investment of Rs 15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu. The company aims to expand its advanced technology manufacturing operations in the state.

How many jobs will be created by Foxconn's investment?

Guidance Tamil Nadu posted on the social media platform X that the move will generate 14,000 high-value jobs. The investment will generate job roles for engineering graduates and skilled youth.

'Guidance' is the Government of Tamil Nadu's nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin earlier met with a Foxconn delegation led by Robert Wu, the company's India Representative and senior global executive.

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa, said in a statement that Foxconn will create India's first-ever "Foxconn Desk" at Guidance Tamil Nadu.

What is Foxconn Desk in Tamil Nadu?

This desk will act as a coordination point where projects will be fast-tracked. He said that Foxconn will bring to Tamil Nadu its next phase of value-added manufacturing, R&D integration, and AI-led advanced tech operations.

"Yet another major boost for Tamil Nadu's electronics and advanced manufacturing sector as Honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru. @MKStalin avargal met with Foxconn's India Representative, Mr. Robert Wu, to reaffirm their deep trust in Tamil Nadu with substantial investment commitments," he wrote on X.