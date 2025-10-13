Google Preferred
LOGIN

iPhone-maker Foxconn to invest Rs 15000 cr in Tamil Nadu, create jobs

Vaibhav Tiwari
Edited By Vaibhav Tiwari
Published: Oct 13, 2025, 16:30 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 16:30 IST
iPhone-maker Foxconn to invest Rs 15000 cr in Tamil Nadu, create jobs

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, headquarters is seen in New Taipei City. Photograph: (AFP file)

Story highlights

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin earlier met with a Foxconn delegation led by Robert Wu, the company's India Representative and senior global executive.

Foxconn, which makesApple iPhones in India, has announced a massive investment of Rs 15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu. The company aims to expand its advanced technology manufacturing operations in the state.

How many jobs will be created by Foxconn's investment?

Guidance Tamil Nadu posted on the social media platform X that the move will generate 14,000 high-value jobs. The investment will generate job roles for engineering graduates and skilled youth.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

'Guidance' is the Government of Tamil Nadu's nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin earlier met with a Foxconn delegation led by Robert Wu, the company's India Representative and senior global executive.

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa, said in a statement that Foxconn will create India's first-ever "Foxconn Desk" at Guidance Tamil Nadu.

Trending Stories

What is Foxconn Desk in Tamil Nadu?

This desk will act as a coordination point where projects will be fast-tracked. He said that Foxconn will bring to Tamil Nadu its next phase of value-added manufacturing, R&D integration, and AI-led advanced tech operations.

"Yet another major boost for Tamil Nadu's electronics and advanced manufacturing sector as Honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru. @MKStalin avargal met with Foxconn's India Representative, Mr. Robert Wu, to reaffirm their deep trust in Tamil Nadu with substantial investment commitments," he wrote on X.

The company wants to shift its focus from assembling smartphones to production and innovation. The Foxconn Desk will help achieve this goal by "seamless facilitation and mission-mode execution", said the minister.

About the Author

Vaibhav Tiwari

Vaibhav Tiwari

Vaibhav Tiwari

Vaibhav Tiwari is a journalist with over 14 years of experience in digital media. He has expertise in writing on a range of topics -- from news and policy to international affairs,...Read More

Trending Topics