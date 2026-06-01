Industrial production rises 4.9% in April as India launches revamped IIP framework

India's industrial output expanded by 4.9 per cent in April 2026 compared with the same month of the previous year, according to the inaugural official release of the revamped Index of Industrial Production (IIP) series, which adopts 2022-23 as the new base year. According to the recent data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), it marks the launch of a new statistical framework aimed at better reflecting the current structure of the Indian economy.



Industrial growth was primarily supported by the manufacturing sector, which grew 6.2 per cent year-on-year in April. The electricity and gas supply segment also posted a 4.9 per cent increase, while the mining and quarrying sector shrank 5.1 per cent, partially offsetting gains in other areas and weighing on overall industrial performance.

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Manufacturing index growth

The quick estimates highlighted that the overall IIP increased to 118.9 in April 2026 compared to 113.1 in April 2025. The manufacturing index increased to 119.3 from 112.3 a year ago, which reflects improved factory output and continued momentum in industrial activity.



The April figures are noteworthy as they represent the first industrial production data released under the revamped IIP series with 2022–23 as the base year, replacing the previous 2011–12 base-year series. The updated framework features broader industrial coverage, a revised product basket and weighting structure, along with methodological enhancements aimed at providing a more accurate assessment of India's industrial output.