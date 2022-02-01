India's Railway Budget: 400 new-gen 'Vande Bharat' trains, 2000km of network will be brought under KAWACH tech

A gift to the Indian Railways as the country's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (February 1) said that about 2,000km of the rail network will be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH.

While announcing this year's Budget, the finance minister also said that 400 new 'Vande Bharat' trains will be manufactured in the next three years.

She also said 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during the next three years and implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems.

During her address, Sitharaman said, "As a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, 2,000 km of rail network to be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH in 2022-23, for safety and capacity augmentation."

"A total of 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience to be manufactured in next three years."

The KAWACH technology is an indigenously developed anti-collision device to prevent accidents to achieve railways its goal of zero accidents.

She also said that Indian Railways will develop new products and efficient logistics services for small farmers, small and medium enterprises.

"Contracts for implementation of multimodal logistics parks at four locations will be awarded in 2022-23 in PPP mode. Indian Railways to develop new products and efficient logistics services for small farmers, small and medium enterprises. One Station One Product to be popularised to help local businesses and supply chains," she said.

Overall, this year's Union Budget seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over 'Amrit Kal' of next 25 years - from India at 75 to India at 100.

Reflecting on the economy, Sitharaman said that India's growth is estimated to be at 9.2 per cent, the highest among all large economies as the nation is now in a strong position to withstand challenges, such as coronavirus (COVID-19).