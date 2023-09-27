India’s edtech firm Byju's announces major restructuring, plans to cut thousands of jobs 

Indian edtech firm, Byju's, is set to undergo a major restructuring effort, potentially resulting in the termination of 4,000 to 5,000 jobs. This significant workforce reduction, announced by the company's new India CEO, Arjun Mohan, reflects Byju's attempts to strengenthen its operations amid ongoing financial challenges, Moneycontrol reported.

According to the report, the restructuring, impacting India-based employees of Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, which operates Byju's, will not include Aakash, another prominent firm in the edtech sector. The decision to implement these job cuts encompasses various functions within the organisation, including sales and marketing, aiming to eliminate areas of significant overlap.

In a statement addressing this restructuring, a spokesperson for Byju's was quoted by Moneycontrol as saying, "We are in the final stages of a business restructuring exercise to simplify operating structures, reduce the cost base, and better cash flow management. Byju's new India CEO, Arjun Mohan, will be completing this process in the next few weeks and will steer a revamped and sustainable operation ahead."

This restructuring initiative comes at a critical juncture for Byju's, as the company grapples with a tightening liquidity situation. In response to imminent financial pressures, Byju's has taken various measures, including reducing office space, exploring the sale of subsidiaries, and seeking external funding.

As per reports, Byju's had previously sent a proposal to its lenders to repay its $1.2 billion disputed term loan B within the next six months. The proposal included an upfront payment of $300 million in the next three months. To fund these repayment plans, Byju's is contemplating the sale of two key assets, Great Learning and US-based Epic.

Moreover, the company has been actively pursuing fresh equity funding to bolster its financial position. Despite being one of the world's largest edtech firms with an approximate valuation of $22 billion, Byju's has faced challenges in securing new funding throughout this year.

In May, the company secured $250 million in structured instruments from Davidson Kempner. However, a significant portion of this amount, nearly $150 million, was held back by the US-based AMC due to a lack of progress in negotiations with Byju's lenders. Additionally, Byju's had a technical default on the Davidson Kempner loan, leading founder and CEO, Byju Raveendran to raise funds for its repayment to retain control of Aakash Educational Services.

Byju's is also exploring fundraising from one of its earliest backers, Ranjan Pai, for Aakash Educational Services, which could involve a partial buyout of Raveendran's stake.