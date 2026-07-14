Indian banks face AI threat speed trap

India's banking sector gets a stark warning. That is based on a sharp read emerging from the latest threat intelligence report from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, along with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, the computer security incident response team in finance and cybersecurity firm SISA.



They jointly flagged the banking, financial services and insurance sectors as India's most exposed digital frontier. In their second digital threat report, the headline finding should worry every bank CEO. Six of seven threats predicted last year have already gone from theory to full-scale reality.



The gap between a hacker discovering a weakness and exploiting it has collapsed from years to weeks. The report's core insight is "AI asymmetry". Attackers now automate what once needed specialist teams, while banks' defensive systems lag behind. That's not speculation. Recent industry data backs it up.

A survey of chief information security officers from the banking, financial services, and insurance sector found 43 per cent believe attackers have outpaced their defences. Still, only 19 per cent raised security budgets by more than 10 per cent.

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S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said, "India must build resilient software and hardware systems to withstand cyber threats."



The report showed that India's mid-sized banks and non-banking financial services firms are the most exposed. They face 1.6 times more attacks per organisation than global peers, largely due to underinvestment.

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The new "4-layer gap framework" reframes breaches not as single failures, but as chains of compounding weaknesses. That includes credential theft, cloud exploitation and supply-chain gaps stacking up until trust itself collapses.



With an 18-month roadmap now on the table, the real test is whether India's financial institutions can close this gap before the next attack cycle arrives.

According to the digital threat report for 2025-26, organisations have policies on paper but no operating model connecting security, legal and business teams. Digital payments are projected to hit $3.1 trillion by 2028, 35 per cent of total banking revenue.