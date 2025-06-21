India won’t face major inflation shock from oil surge, says top government adviser

India’s Chief Economic Adviser, V. Anantha Nageswaran has said that the country is well-positioned to absorb the recent spike in global crude oil prices without experiencing a significant rise in inflation.

In an interview published on Friday, Nageswaran told Bloomberg that India’s economic fundamentals remain strong, and that the oil-driven price surge though a concern does not yet warrant alarm.

His comments come as Brent crude prices jumped nearly 20 per cent in the past month, driven by fears of a wider regional conflict following renewed hostilities between Israel and Iran.

Oil prices rise but impact seen as limited

According to Bloomberg, Nageswaran acknowledged that the rise in oil prices is linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East, but said the impact on domestic inflation would remain limited for now. “It is still not something that is going to be significant in terms of impact,” he said.

India is the world’s third-largest importer of crude oil, making it highly vulnerable to global energy price shocks.

Costlier crude can push up inflation, squeeze household budgets, and threaten the consumption-driven recovery in a country where private spending contributes around 60 per cent of GDP.

However, Nageswaran noted that domestic factors such as cooling inflation, sufficient liquidity, and stable interest rates will act as cushions against global headwinds.

Government not pressing the panic button

Nageswaran also emphasised that the situation does not yet call for emergency economic measures. “It is too soon to get overly concerned yet,” he said, adding that any inflationary effect would depend on the duration of high oil prices. “It might have to take more than a quarter or even getting into a couple of quarters before we really have to worry,” he told Bloomberg.

India’s retail inflation eased to an 11-month low of 4.75 per cent in May, comfortably within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2–6 per cent target range.

Economists suggest that unless oil prices cross $100 per barrel and remain elevated for a prolonged period, the broader inflation outlook may not be significantly affected.

Growth outlook remains intact

The government expects India’s GDP to grow between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal year ending March 2026. While this is slower than the 8 per cent average seen over the past two years, India is still projected to remain the fastest-growing major economy.

Nageswaran said other positive factors, including a favourable monsoon, are expected to boost rural demand and agricultural output. “The underlying price pressures are quite absent, and ample rainfall will also aid India’s economy,” he said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Why it matters?

India’s ability to withstand external shocks such as oil price volatility is critical at a time when many emerging economies are struggling with inflationary pressures, weak growth, and tight global financial conditions.

A muted inflation fallout could give policymakers more space to focus on investment-led growth and infrastructure spending in the run-up to the 2026 Union Budget.

Moreover, India’s stable inflation outlook may allow the Reserve Bank of India to hold interest rates steady for longer, avoiding the disruptions seen in other oil-importing nations.

As global energy markets remain on edge due to geopolitical uncertainty, India’s cautious optimism as voiced by its top economic adviser sends a reassuring signal to investors.

(With inputs from the agencies)