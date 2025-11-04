India-EU FTA talks intensify as EU negotiators arrive in New Delhi

Talks for the India-European Union free trade agreement have intensifiedas EU negotiators arrived in New Delhi on Monday. Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, also held a meeting with Maroš Šefčovič, the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, to discuss the progress on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Goyal-Maroš Šefčovič talks on India-EU trade agreement

The minister said in a post on X that his meeting with the officer was productive.

"Discussed strengthening the India-EU trade & investment ties, advancing the FTA, and deepening cooperation across priority areas. Both sides are committed to balanced and mutually beneficial outcomes," he added.

The talks in New Delhi started on Monday and will continue till November 7, 2025. The engagements are aimed at resolving key outstanding issues and advancing the agreement toward a balanced and equitable framework that benefits both sides.

Piyush Goyal had visited Brussels on 27-28 October 2025, where he had discussions with the other side on the trade agreement.

The current deliberations will discuss issues like trade in goods, trade in services, and rules of origin, among others, along with technical and institutional matters, reported ANI.

Sabine Weyand, Director-General for Trade at the European Commission (EU DG Trade), will also be in the national capital on 5-6 November 2025 for talks with India's commerce secretary, Rajesh Aggarwal.