Fantasy platform Dream11 co-founder offers jobs to people fired from Twitter, Meta and others

Recently, there has been an unprecedented number of mass layoffs across the world, including in big tech companies like Twitter and Meta which also announced that they fired thousands of people in the past few weeks. This has affected many, including Indians who form a large chunk of the workforce in the US’ Silicon Valley.

Amid what many are referring to as the ‘layoff season’, Harsh Jain, co-founder of Dream Sports took to Twitter and offered Indian employees fired by the major tech firms to join his company especially those with Visa issues.

ALSO READ: Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg says mass layoffs to begin from Wednesday morning

“With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000+!) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (specially those with visa issues) to help Indian Tech realise our hyper-growth potential in the next decade!” Jain wrote in a tweet.

With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000+!) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (specially those with visa issues) to help Indian Tech realise our hyper-growth potential in the next decade! 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 (1/3) — Harsh Jain (@harshjain85) November 7, 2022 ×

He added, that his company is “profitable” and financially stable in a subsequent statement and said, “#shamelessplug if you or someone you know fits the above, feel free to reach out to us on indiareturns@dreamsports.group. We @DreamSportsHQ are a profitable, $8 Billion Co with 150 Million+ users and 10 kickass portfolio companies”.

ALSO WATCH: WION Business News | Twitter takes U-Turn post massive layoffs, asks fired employees to come back

Furthermore, in another tweet also briefly spoke about the ten portfolio companies under Dream11, “who are constantly looking for great talent, specially with leadership experience in Design, Product & Tech!”.

ALSO READ: Dream11 awarded title sponsorship for IPL 2020 with a bid of INR 222 crore, confirms Brijesh Patel



Since it was first posted on November 7, the Twitter thread has garnered over 650 likes and over 70 retweets. Dream11 is an Indian fantasy sports platform that allows users to create fantasy teams in several sports including, cricket, football, hockey, rugby, and so on. In 2019, it was the first of its kind in the country which went on to become a unicorn.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.