How technology is shaping the future of banking at Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

For banks with a deep-rooted legacy, change is never abrupt—it is deliberate, structured, and built on strengthening the core while preparing for the future. At Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB), our technological journey has followed this very philosophy: purposeful, progressive, and consistently aligned with the evolving needs of our customers.

Today, the most profound transformation in banking is not merely visible through mobile apps or digital transactions. It is unfolding at a much deeper level—within the foundational systems that power how transactions are processed, how decisions are made, and how customer experiences are delivered.

This is where the true future of banking is taking shape: not just at the surface, but at the core.

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Reinforcing the Foundation for a Digital-First Age

At Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB), our technology strategy begins with strengthening the core. In recent years, we have undertaken a phased modernization journey focused on enhancing efficiency, scalability, and resilience across our operations.

A key milestone in this transformation has been the deployment of enterprise-wide platforms such as Oracle Fusion, enabling critical functions including human capital management and customer engagement. These advancements have streamlined workflows, reduced manual dependencies, and led to faster decision-making along with improved operational visibility across the organization.

To support this transformation, we have made significant investments in our technology infrastructure. For FY 2025–26, the Bank has earmarked ₹250 crore towards IT modernization initiatives—reflecting our long-term commitment to building a robust, future-ready digital foundation.

Incorporating New Technologies into Banking Functions

The integration of technology today is less about deploying standalone tools and more about building interconnected ecosystems. At Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB), we are embedding new technologies into everyday banking operations to enhance both efficiency and reliability.

A key example is the establishment of a modern call centre supported by AI-driven capabilities, designed to improve responsiveness and ensure consistent service across all customer interactions.

We are also strengthening our credit ecosystem by upgrading our Loan Origination Systems and Loan Management Systems. These enhancements are reducing turnaround times and streamlining lending processes—particularly in the retail and MSME segments, which remain central to our growth strategy.

Collaboration, too, has become a vital pillar of our technology approach. Through fintech partnerships and co-lending platforms, we are combining the trust and stability of traditional banking with the agility and innovation of emerging financial technologies.

Facilitating a Phygital Banking Experience

The future of banking lies in seamlessly blending digital convenience with physical accessibility. At Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB), evolving customer behaviour clearly reflects this shift, with digital transactions now accounting for nearly 97% of total volumes—underscoring growing trust in digital platforms.

In response, we have transformed our internet banking platform into a comprehensive Digital Engagement Hub and enhanced our mobile banking services with features such as UPI integration and digital onboarding. These initiatives are designed to deliver a seamless and intuitive customer experience, while maintaining the highest standards of security.

At the same time, we are strengthening our backend operations. Reconciliation processes and treasury functions have been further automated, improving accuracy, enhancing operational reliability, and driving efficiency across the banking ecosystem.

Technology Rooted in Trust

The adoption of technology in banking must always be anchored in trust. At Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB), our focus extends beyond rapid adoption to the strategic deployment of technology—enhancing customer experience, strengthening risk management, and supporting sustainable growth.

Equally important is our investment in people. As part of our transformation journey, we have strengthened our technology talent pool by bringing in specialized expertise, ensuring that our digital initiatives are supported by deep technical capability and domain knowledge.

As the banking sector continues to evolve, institutions that succeed will be those that embed technology into their core with clarity and purpose. At Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, this journey continues with a steadfast focus on building a resilient, intelligent, and customer-centric banking ecosystem—one that is well-prepared for the future.

Integrating Modern Technologies into Banking Operations

Technology integration today is increasingly centred on creating seamless, interconnected ecosystems rather than deploying isolated solutions. At Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB), we are aligning technology adoption with business outcomes by embedding it into day-to-day operations to drive efficiency, consistency, and reliability.

As part of this approach, we have introduced a next-generation call centre leveraging AI capabilities to deliver faster response times and a more uniform customer experience across all engagement channels.

Simultaneously, we are advancing our credit delivery framework through the modernization of Loan Origination and Loan Management Systems. These enhancements are accelerating processing timelines and improving operational efficiency, particularly within the retail and MSME portfolios that are central to our growth.

In addition, strategic collaboration remains a key enabler. By partnering with fintechs and leveraging co-lending models, we are enhancing our ability to deliver innovative, flexible financial solutions while maintaining the strength and trust of our traditional banking foundation.

Enabling a Phygital Banking Experience

At Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB), we see the future of banking as a balance between digital convenience and the reassurance of physical presence. Our customers are leading this shift: digital channels now account for nearly 97% of transactions, reflecting increasing confidence in secure, technology-driven banking.

To meet these expectations, we have redesigned our online and mobile platforms into a Digital Engagement Hub—offering seamless UPI payments, digital onboarding, and intuitive self-service options. This ensures customers can complete transactions efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of security.