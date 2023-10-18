Grace period for Country Garden's coupon payment expires; default prospects loom large

The prospects of China's largest private property developer, Country Garden Holding, defaulting on its offshore debt looks like a certainty as the grace period for its $15 million coupon payment has come to an end.

A potential missed payment on a bond set to mature in September 2025, without an agreement with creditors, would align Country Garden with numerous other Chinese developers who have already faced defaults. Such a default would significantly exacerbate the ongoing crisis in China's property sector, which constitutes about a quarter of the world's second-largest economy.

Country Garden recently warned of its inability to meet offshore debt obligations, noting that non-payment could lead to creditors demanding payment acceleration or taking enforcement actions. With nearly $11 billion in offshore bonds, a default by Country Garden could set the stage for one of China's most significant corporate debt restructurings.

In recent weeks, the company has also missed other offshore payments; however, those payments have not yet reached the end of their 30-day grace periods. Meanwhile, the company has managed its onshore debt more effectively, gaining some flexibility with payment extensions.

Recently, Country Garden secured approval from creditors to extend repayment on an onshore bond, representing the final bond in a series of eight it had been seeking extensions for. Each of these eight bonds, collectively valued at 10.8 billion yuan ($1.48 billion), has received a three-year extension. Nevertheless, the struggle to access new capital continues, particularly for private developers, as the property market remains challenging.

A potential default by Country Garden would initiate negotiations between the company's offshore creditors and its financial advisors, sparking a complex and time-consuming restructuring process due to the substantial scale of the debt. Furthermore, the gloomy outlook for China's property market is likely to worsen the terms that offshore creditors may have to accept as debt is restructured.

Data released on Wednesday indicated a 9.1 per cent decline in property investment in China for the first nine months of the year, coupled with a 7.5 per cent drop in sales by floor area. The situation is expected to be further assessed on Thursday when nationwide prices of new homes for September are revealed.

As the property market woes persist, developers accounting for 40 per cent of Chinese home sales have already defaulted on their debt obligations since 2021, collectively issuing approximately $110 billion worth of high-yield offshore bonds. These challenges have also taken their toll on Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index, which has plummeted by 40 per cent so far this year, reflecting the magnitude of the property sector's challenges in China.

