GoAir asks 90% of its 5,500 employees to go on indefinite leave without pay

Indian budget airline GoAir has asked as many as 90 per cent of its 5,500 employees to go on indefinite leave without pay as the Indian government's coronavirus flight restrictions dry up cash flow, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The airline will keep paying a small number of employees on payroll to restart operations when the government allows flights, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday clarified that no decision has been taken to open domestic/ international operations.

Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the government, tweeted Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep S Puri.

PM Modi announced a 21-day national lockdown in late March to contain the spread of the virus outbreak. The lockdown has been extended until May 3 at least.

GoAir is checking with the government if the airline can continue sale of tickets for travel after the national lockdown ends on May 3, the report added.

(With inputs from Reuters)