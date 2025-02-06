Next week, top tech CEOs and leaders from about a hundred countries will gather in Paris to focus on the safe development of artificial intelligence (AI).

Paris AI summit: Focus on Trump & Deepseek

All eyes will be on the US and China to see if they can find some common path amid the trade war and AI supremacy race. Chinese AI startup, Deepseek, will also be the centre of the discussions.

Nearly a year after major nations met at Bletchley Park in England to combat the risks of AI, a more diverse group of nations will now meet in Paris to plan how to use the technology.

On February 10 and 11, France and India will hold the AI Action Summit. The summit will highlight France's strengths in two areas: Data centre power from renewable sources and publicly available technologies known as "open-source."

Europe’s second-largest economy is keen to promote its own AI industry. Additionally, the focus will be on promoting sovereignty in a global AI economy and reducing labour disruption.

Top executives from a plethora of companies, including Alphabet, Microsoft, and hundreds of other tech firms will attend the summit.

A Reuters report quoting sources shows that on Monday, top government officials will have dinner with a few handpicked CEOs, and on Tuesday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is scheduled to give a presentation.

However, with Trump in the white house, there is no clarity on whether the US will reach a consensus with other nations on AI. On behalf of the American delegation, Vice President JD Vance will attend the summit.

