General Motors cuts jobs, joins big tech firms' lower costs plan

There has been a growing trend in the automotive industry towards cost-cutting measures and streamlining operations. General Motors' announcement of cutting executive-level and broader jobs is part of the automaker's efforts to reduce its structural costs and enhance efficiency.

The cost-cutting drive comes after GM's announcement in January that it aims to save $2 billion in costs over the next two years. The decision by GM comes in response to similar actions taken by other significant automakers, such as Ford Motor and Stellantis, to cut expenses and streamline their operations. The company's broader attempts to streamline operations include the anticipated "low hundreds" of job cutbacks.

In her letter to employees, GM Chief People Officer Arden Hoffman emphasised the need for a "culture shift" to hold the company accountable for achieving higher operating efficiency. She also stressed the importance of having the "winning team" to beat the competition and achieve the company's goals.

The decision by GM and other manufacturers to reduce expenses and streamline operations coincides with the industry's need for increased efficiency and the growth of competition. The development of electric and driverless vehicles, which need a large amount of funding and R&D, also puts pressure on automakers.

GM and other manufacturers' cost-cutting initiatives aim to improve their competitiveness and financial performance in light of difficult market conditions. There has been a wave of layoffs across corporate America, with major tech companies and Wall Street titans at the forefront.

Companies like Amazon, Walt Disney, Facebook owner Meta, and American banks have had to cut back on staff due to rising interest rates and sluggish consumer demand.

Tracking site Layoffs.fyi predicts that in 2022, as the demand boom spurred by the pandemic quickly faded, technology companies laid off more than 150,000 workers. As growth slows in the world's largest economies, additional layoffs are anticipated this year.

