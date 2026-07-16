From bricks to clicks: the economy's big shift

The interneteconomyjust crossed a new threshold that few saw coming this fast. The global digitaleconomyis now valued at over $20 trillion, and depending on whose model you trust, that number could hit $28 trillion before the year is out. IDCA research puts the digitaleconomyat roughly 17.3 per cent of world GDP, translatingtojust over $20 trillion of the world's $119 trillion nominal output.

But the Saudi-led digital cooperation organisation's latest forecast is more aggressive. The organisation projects the digitaleconomywill reach $28 trillion in 2026, or 22 per cent of global GDP, growing three times faster than the overall globaleconomy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Both figures tell the same story

Digital is no longer just a sector; it's theeconomy's core operating layer. The United States is the clearest signal of thisshift. Business applications are up over 17 per cent year-on-year in 2026. Last year saw 5.62 million applications filed, up 8.2 per centfrom2024.

That's not stimulus-driven noise. That's a structural, low-barrier, and AI-assisted entrepreneurship boom where anyone with a laptop can launch a shopfront, a content business, or a service brand overnight.

The political undercurrent matterstoo. Cybersecurity has emerged as the single most consequential trend for 2026, as AI-driven risks and quantum-era threats reshape how governments and firms defend digital infrastructure.