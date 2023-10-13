Flashback Friday: Tracing the rise and fall of ed-tech start-up, Byju’s

Byju Raveendran, the man behind the ed-tech giant Byju's, has experienced a whirlwind of success and setbacks. In April, he broke into tears as his company faced a high-profile raid, raising concerns about potential foreign exchange violations. This marked a sharp turn from the previous year when Raveendran's personal wealth had surged by 26 per cent, reaching a remarkable 30,600 crore rupees ($4.1 billion). However, the company's fortunes took a hit as investors lowered their valuations, and Raveendran's name vanished from the 2023 Hurun India rich list.

In this story, we look back at how Byju began and built up his company and to where it stands at present.

The beginnings and early success

In 2011, Byju Raveendran embarked on a journey that would eventually reshape the landscape of online education in India. Driven by his passion for teaching and a commitment to make learning more engaging and accessible, Raveendran founded Byju's. Using a unique approach that incorporated adaptive learning technology, he aimed to provide personalised learning experiences for students across the country.

Raveendran's innovative methods quickly garnered attention from both students and investors alike. The ability to tailor learning to individual needs struck a chord with learners, and it wasn't long before major investors like the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Sequoia Capital joined the bandwagon, transforming Byju's into a billion-dollar start-up. Its valuation skyrocketed, reflecting the high hopes and expectations for the future of online education in India.

Ups and downs

However, Byju's journey was far from smooth sailing. As the company expanded rapidly, it encountered corporate governance issues that began to erode its reputation. Allegations of unethical accounting practices, including inflating operational revenue, and mishandling of user data tarnished its image. Deloitte, the company's auditor, resigned, citing delayed financial statement submissions, while independent directors left the board. These issues resulted in defaults on loans and counter-lawsuits against creditors, exposing the pressing need for robust corporate governance.

Boost during the pandemic

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic brought a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges for Byju's. The sudden shift towards remote learning created a surge in demand for online education platforms. Byju's responded by introducing 'Live Classes' on its app, replicating the traditional classroom environment, and attracting millions of students. Aggressive acquisitions further solidified its position, with the $300 million WhiteHat Jr deal and fundraising campaigns during the pandemic bringing billions of dollars into the company's reserves.

Challenges

However, as the pandemic began to wane, Byju's faced unexpected challenges. The anticipated sustained demand for ed-tech solutions in India didn't materialise as expected. Factors such as cultural preferences for traditional classroom-based learning, the persistent digital divide, and limited access to high-speed internet posed roadblocks to the adoption of online learning. In 2021, Byju's reported a loss of $327 million, raising questions about its financial stability.

Cracks in the foundation

According to a report by The New Indian Express, while Byju's gained immense popularity, the company began to face severe criticism for its marketing strategies. These strategies preyed on parental fears about their children's academic future. The report mentioned that Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was among those who publicly condemned Byju's aggressive marketing, highlighting how salespeople attempted to convince his daughter that she was academically poor.

Additionally, a wave of disturbing allegations hit Byju's. These included the targeting of first-generation learners and the use of aggressive sales strategies. These tactics ranged from secret enrollment in loan programs to the registration of fictitious students, causing public outrage.

The downfall

The accumulating allegations, combined with the decreased demand for online learning and technical glitches, pushed Byju's into a crisis. The company's financial situation deteriorated, and investors began losing confidence. Byju's stock, once India's most valued start-up at $22 billion, saw its valuation plummet to $5.1 billion. Key investors, such as Prosus NV, significantly reduced their stake.

In a desperate bid to rescue the dream he had turned into a billion-dollar reality, Byju Raveendran initiated several strategic moves. He appointed a new auditor and sought new shareholders. However, these steps alone couldn't mend the fundamental issues plaguing the company's corporate governance and business model.