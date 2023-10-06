Flashback Friday: the story of Disney – from Mickey Mouse to the Magic Kingdom 

With multiple theme parks and universes scattered across California, Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong, Florida and Hong Kong, The Disney Company has come a long way, from being an animator to a creator of live action films to becoming the massive media empire we know today.

In this story, we explore how Disney evolved from the early struggles of Walt Disney, to the birth of Mickey Mouse, to its growth during tough times, all the way towards where the company stands at present.

Walt Disney’s early dreams

Disney came to life after Walt Disney’s return from World War I, when he embarked on a quest to establish himself as an artist, eventually finding himself at Pesmen-Rubin Commercial Art Studio. It was there that he crossed paths with Ubbe Iwwerks, a talented animator who played a pivotal role in Disney's journey.

Their initial attempt at running their own studio ended in failure, but this setback did not deter them. Undaunted, they pursued their creative ambitions, leading to the creation of "Laugh-O-Grams," a series of comedic shorts. Financial challenges persisted, and the venture collapsed in 1923, prompting Walt's departure for Hollywood. It was this move that pushed Disney towards starting the company we know so well today.

The birth of Mickey Mouse

In the late 1920s, Walt Disney came up with the iconic cartoon - Mickey Mouse. The character's origins remain a subject of debate, with speculation ranging from a wastepaper basket in Kansas to Iwwerks flipping through animal photos for inspiration. Regardless of its origin, Mickey Mouse marked a turning point in Disney's history.

Walt understood the potential of this character not just as a creative icon but also as a strategic business asset. Mickey Mouse became the face of Disney, a symbol of hope and innovation. With the release of 'Steamboat Willie', a film that not only entertained but also showcased groundbreaking sound and animation synchronisation, Disney demonstrated its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancement while building a brand that would capture the hearts of millions.

The golden age of animation: Weathering the great depression

Disney's journey through the Great Depression was marked by creative milestones that set it apart from competitors. Despite the financial turmoil of the era, Disney released the world's first colour cartoons and, in 1937, the first animated feature-length film, 'Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs'. These accomplishments, though remarkable, came at a steep cost.

During this period, Disney was comprised of four separate companies, which eventually merged into Walt Disney Productions in 1938. While the company faced financial struggles, it understood the importance of innovation and diversification to secure its future. In 1940, Walt Disney Productions issued preferred stock, raising approximately $3.875 million, a strategic move that helped stabilize the company.

Expansion into film and media

Disney's ambition stretched beyond animation, leading to strategic diversification. While Disney's commitment to creativity was not always financially rewarding, with films like 'Bambi', 'Fantasia', and 'Cinderella' proving costly to produce, Walt Disney had a vision that went beyond traditional animation.

To fund his dream of creating the "ultimate amusement park", Walt engaged in complex financial manoeuvres. He set up a private company holding the merchandising rights to his name, later repurchasing it for $46.2 million in shares. Moreover, he struck a deal with ABC to create a TV series that would invest in Disneyland. This ingenious move secured the funding needed for his grand vision and laid the groundwork for Disney's expansion into new realms of entertainment.

The start of Disneyland

The culmination of Walt Disney's vision led to the opening of Disneyland in 1955. To fund this monumental project, Walt utilised his life insurance policy as collateral for a loan. Furthermore, he established another private company that owned the merchandising rights to his name, later reacquiring it for $46.2 million in shares.

Disney's partnership with ABC further facilitated the realisation of Disneyland, as they created a TV series that became a cultural phenomenon. Over five years, gross income grew from $27 million to $70 million. Disneyland's success marked a pivotal moment in Disney's history, demonstrating the power of imagination, strategic partnerships, and visionary leadership.

From Disneyland to Disney World

Following the launch of Disneyland, Disney continued its expansion to set up Disney world in Florida. Overcoming immense financial challenges, they gradually purchased Disneyland and solidified their status as a major entertainment player. Tragically, the passing of Walt Disney in 1966 marked the end of an era. However, his legacy lived on under the leadership of his brother Roy.

The journey continued as Disney faced ups and downs, with its stock price rising only nominally after being listed in 1957. It was not until the 1980s that the company's brand assets, including its film catalogue and theme parks, began to be fully realised. The 1980s and 1990s saw remarkable growth, making Disney the largest entertainment empire globally. The strategic vision laid by Walt and Roy Disney became a foundation for Disney's enduring success as a business conglomerate.

As Disney continues to thrive in the modern era, it stands as an example of how dreams and creativity can be successfully intertwined with judicious business strategies. The company lived up to Disney’s vision proving his own words to be true, "If you can dream it, you can do it."