Firefly Aerospace files for US IPO after Moon milestone and revenue jump

A Texas-based space and defence firm that recently made history by landing a robotic spacecraft on the Moon has now filed for an initial public offering in the United States, becoming the latest company to capitalise on investor excitement in the booming space sector.

Firefly Aerospace, backed by AE Industrial Partners, revealed its 2024 revenue had grown by 10 per cent year-on-year to $60.8 million, as per its IPO filing made public on Friday. The company is aiming to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “FLY”, with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Jefferies and Wells Fargo acting as lead underwriters.

According to Reuters, the filing underscores a growing investor appetite for space-related listings, as the US IPO market regains momentum after a slow start to the year. Analysts say the rebound comes amid a “window of opportunity” for space ventures, fuelled by long-term growth potential and rising global interest in lunar missions.

From Moonshot to market

Firefly’s rise has been swift and strategic. In March 2025, it became only the second private company in history to successfully land a commercial spacecraft on the Moon, when its Blue Ghost lander touched down as part of a NASA-backed mission. The landmark feat placed Firefly at the forefront of the new lunar economy, alongside a handful of ambitious startups and government-backed contractors racing to support NASA’s Artemis programme and other lunar exploration goals.

According to Bloomberg, Firefly’s mission was partly funded by NASA and is part of the broader push to return humans to the Moon for the first time since 1972. The successful landing significantly boosted the company’s visibility in a market now seen as critical to US space strategy.

A $2 billion valuation and growing momentum

Firefly secured a $2 billion valuation in its most recent fundraising round in November 2024, led by RPM Ventures. More recently, in May 2025, Northrop Grumman announced a fresh $50 million investment into the company, further cementing confidence in Firefly’s long-term prospects. The firm designs and manufactures small and medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital transfer vehicles, making it a key player in both civilian and military space logistics.

A spokesperson told Bloomberg that details on the number of shares and price range for the IPO are still pending, but the public listing is expected to give Firefly a financial boost as it looks to scale future missions.

IPO market ready for lift-off?

Firefly’s IPO plan follows the successful stock market debuts of Voyager Technologies and Karman Holdings earlier this year, both of which received strong interest from investors, as per Reuters. Experts say the shift is part of a broader resurgence in the US IPO market, particularly for companies tied to space, AI, and defence technologies.

“There is a window of opportunity in space-related IPOs,” said Josef Schuster, CEO of IPOX, speaking to Reuters. “This is driven by enthusiasm about the growth prospects of the sector.”

With President Donald Trump pushing a space-heavy industrial strategy and major defence firms ramping up investments in lunar infrastructure, the environment is ripe for private players like Firefly to raise capital and scale operations.

Why this matters?

Firefly’s IPO is more than just a fundraising event, it signals the rising strategic importance of commercial space ventures in the global economy. As the US, China, and other spacefaring nations intensify their lunar ambitions, private companies are stepping into the vacuum once filled by national space agencies.

With deep-pocketed backers, strong NASA ties, and a Moon landing already under its belt, Firefly is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in what many are calling the “new space race.”