Faster than the Fastest! AMG GT 63S is the fastest Mercedes ever

Demian Schaffert, a former race car driver, sets new record on Nürburgring-Nordschleife with the GT 63S 4-Door coupé, beating the time of AMG GT R. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, the Mercedes AMG GT 63S reflects the curves and aesthetics of the AMG GT R.



The AMG-specific radiator grille, a long bonnet with two power domes, are some of the prominent attributes of the AMG GT series that are present in the AMG GT 63S 4MATIC+ 4-Door Coupé.

The AWD technology that comes standard with the AMG GT 63S 4MATIC+ 4-Door Coupé launches the luxury sedan better than its kin, the AMG GT R. The AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine under the hood generates peak torque of 900 Nm at 4500 rpm. This enormous forward thrust, combined with the jaw-dropping 639hp, enables the GT 63S to reach 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. The large air inlets, keeping in tune with the aesthetically pleasing design philosophy, breathe enough air into the turbocharger to ensure a spontaneous response.

Moreover, the 3-stage speed-sensitive steering offers amazing feedback while ensuring a nimble performance, and precisely harnessing the brutal power. The performance of AMG GT 63S 4MATIC+ 4-Door Coupé makes it a luxury sedan that can outperform any sports car in the race track, without breaking a sweat. The AMG rear-axle steering takes the performance up by a few notches making the vehicle more manageable on roads.

In addition to that, there are six drive programmes to choose from. Moreover, AMG RIDE CONTROL+ with adaptive damping systems guarantees extra agility and driving dynamics by allowing riders to change the suspension settings according to road conditions and drive preference. Mercedes has also implemented AMG Cylinder Management, which is a cylinder shutoff system that significantly curbs fuel consumption despite the car’s powerful performance. Also, the switchable exhaust system creates a symphony delightful to the ears of performance enthusiasts.

What differentiates AMG GT 63S 4MATIC+ 4-Door Coupé from its sibling the AMG GT R is the exquisite interior of the car, apart from the wordy nomenclature. The interiors of the car – the dash, the fine upholstery on the Nappa leather seats, and foremost the rear passenger seats make this car, literally, a class apart. The passenger seats, in particular, make it a sedan instead of a sports car.

Being the latest offering from the house of Mercedes, AMG GT 63S boasts having all the technical brilliance. Features like the Burmester sound system, Mercedes me Connect are some of the top of the shelve technologies from Mercedes that come standard with this car. Further, the synergy between the ambient lighting and climate control adds a dash of sophistication to what the car already exudes. The light inside the cabin changes according to the climate setting.

The dashboard of the AMG GT 63S features a large display for the infotainment, but surprisingly enough, it’s not a touch screen. Instead, the car offers a touchpad on the central console to navigate through the infotainment options. There are seven interactive buttons on the centre console that give access to drive modes and suspension setting. Besides, the modes can also be accessed right from the steering wheel where reside a multitude of buttons.

Not only the cars but Mercedes as a brand offers luxury to its customers, through service. To implement this attitude, Mercedes introduces MercFromHome, an approach that is all the more practical in recent days. This service essentially allows the buyer to have a consultation with Mercedes-Benz experts. These experts guide customers to get the best Mercedes experience, which includes sales assistance, value-added services, delivery process, a 360-degree view of the car, etc. The enthusiasts can also configure the vehicle and order online.

The Mercedes AMG GT 63S 4MATIC+ 4-Door Coupé epitomises Mercedes’ core brand value, ‘Driving Performance’, and indeed demands top dollar as it is launched at ₹ 2.42 crore (ex-showroom).