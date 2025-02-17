As US President Donald Trump seeks an end to the Russia Ukraine war, Europe seems unprepared to take on its substantial share of the responsibility to protect Ukraine and expand its defence.
Last week, Trump initiated peace negotiations in his discussion with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
Europe’s $3 trillion burden on Ukraine
According to Bloomberg economics, the big nations on the continent would likely need to spend an extra 3.1 trillion dollars over the next decade to defend Ukraine and build up their own military.
Some politicians and security experts warn Putin will step up his efforts to undermine and, eventually, dismantle the European union and the north Atlantic treaty organisation (NATO).
According to a Bloomberg report quoting two sources, European diplomats were stunned by trump's call with Putin as important partners were unaware of the significant diplomatic manoeuvre.
Meanwhile, EU nations are debating whether to rely solely on European suppliers, who may not be prepared to provide some weapons for years or to also collaborate with the British or purchase from the Americans.
Some have argued that the group would be better off spending its money on roads instead of weaponry.
Despite Zelenskiy’s claims that even more troops will be needed, a peacekeeping force of forty thousand would cost around 30 billion dollars.
Most of the funding would be used towards strengthening the military forces of EU member states and increasing the total defence budget to around 3.5 per cent of GDP.
It would lead to a huge increase in the European defence industry's production, fortify the EU’s eastern frontiers, and get the EU military ready for rapid deployment.
(With inputs from the agencies)