As US President Donald Trump seeks an end to the Russia Ukraine war, Europe seems unprepared to take on its substantial share of the responsibility to protect Ukraine and expand its defence. Trump is starting to tell the leaders of the European union how to end the conflict in Ukraine. However, his demands are going to test the limits of the EU.

Last week, Trump initiated peace negotiations in his discussion with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. At the same time, the US Defence secretary briefed his European partners that they would need to shoulder the cost of any peace deal.

Europe’s $3 trillion burden on Ukraine

According to Bloomberg economics, the big nations on the continent would likely need to spend an extra 3.1 trillion dollars over the next decade to defend Ukraine and build up their own military. If the EU were to make such a pledge, it would reveal divisions within the bloc the alliance has been ignoring for far too long.

Some politicians and security experts warn Putin will step up his efforts to undermine and, eventually, dismantle the European union and the north Atlantic treaty organisation (NATO).

According to a Bloomberg report quoting two sources, European diplomats were stunned by trump's call with Putin as important partners were unaware of the significant diplomatic manoeuvre. These sudden changes have shown just how big of a problem the Europeans are up against, and they are unprepared.

Meanwhile, EU nations are debating whether to rely solely on European suppliers, who may not be prepared to provide some weapons for years or to also collaborate with the British or purchase from the Americans.

Some have argued that the group would be better off spending its money on roads instead of weaponry. The money needed to rebuild Ukraine’s military over a decade may be as high as 175 billion dollars.

Despite Zelenskiy’s claims that even more troops will be needed, a peacekeeping force of forty thousand would cost around 30 billion dollars.

Most of the funding would be used towards strengthening the military forces of EU member states and increasing the total defence budget to around 3.5 per cent of GDP. The additional funds would be used to support missile systems, air defences, and artillery stocks.

It would lead to a huge increase in the European defence industry's production, fortify the EU’s eastern frontiers, and get the EU military ready for rapid deployment.

