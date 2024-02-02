EU financial watchdogs intensify scrutiny as big tech ventures into finance

The European Union's financial watchdogs have turned a watchful eye towards Big Tech's foray into the region's financial services sector. In a joint effort, the EU's banking, insurance, and securities regulators meticulously examined the presence of major tech players, including Google's Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Alibaba, Tencent, Rakuten, Orange, Vodafone, Tesla, and Apple.

This is based on a Reuters report.

While acknowledging the increasing footprint of Big Tech subsidiaries as direct providers of financial services in Europe, the regulators emphasized that, at present, it doesn't pose an immediate threat to financial stability.

The comprehensive stocktake revealed a growing but still relatively modest influence of Big Tech in areas such as payments, e-money, and even insurance services. The regulators expressed concerns over poor visibility into Big Tech activities, citing unreliable notifications of cross-border activities and challenges in monitoring their financial service offerings.

Despite the identified issues, the watchdogs asserted that there is currently no urgent need for immediate regulatory changes regarding Big Tech's direct involvement in financial services provision.

In a joint statement, the financial watchdogs acknowledged the potential risks associated with any future escalation in Big Tech's financial activities. While refraining from immediate regulatory changes, they pledged to continue reinforcing their monitoring efforts using a newly introduced monitoring "matrix."

This matrix aims to enhance the oversight of Big Tech's relevance in the EU financial services sector, ensuring a proactive approach to potential challenges and risks that may emerge.