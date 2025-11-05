Elitecon International posts robust Q2 performance; PAT doubles, sales surge 6 times

Elitecon International, a homegrown FMCG and tobacco export company, revealed its financial results for the July-September period, logging a three-fold surge in net profit and a 6.4 times surge in total sales.

The company's standalone net for the quarter was Rs 20.2 crore for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2025. It marked a jump of 2.4 times year-on-year, the company said in its regulatory filing. Elitecon International's sales grew 6.4 times to Rs 504.9 crore, logging a 538 per cent surge compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

The company's second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were Rs 43.9 crore. The company said its strong financial performance reflects its ability to translate operational scale into sustainable value creation.

The company said the sharp rise in revenue and profitability demonstrates its improved market penetration and cost efficiency. It also shows that the firm has implemented successful diversification into higher-margin FMCG segments.

The company noted that these results signal stronger fundamentals to shareholders and investors.

Elitecon International said in the statement that it has a healthy balance sheet and its global footprint is expanding. It said it is well-positioned to deliver consistent returns and reinforce investor confidence.

Vipin Sharma, Managing Director, Elitecon International, said that the company's second-quarter results demonstrate the power of "our transformation strategy".

He also said that the company is witnessing consistent traction across domestic and global markets, supported by capacity expansion, operational efficiency, and a sharp focus on value creation.

Elitecon International has grown into a diversified FMCG and global trade enterprise, with operations spanning more than 50 countries, including the UAE, the UK, and Singapore. The company's international subsidiary, Golden Cryo Pvt Ltd, has become a fast-growing player in the FMCG space, supplying rice, pulses, sauces, dry fruits, and lifestyle beverages across more than 32 international markets.