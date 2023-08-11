Egypt hits highest inflation level amid currency crises

Egypt's economy is currently facing a significant and complex challenge as inflation reaches its highest point in history. Data from the state-run Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) reveals that inflation soared to an annual rate of 36.5 percent in July, marking a notable increase from the previous month's 35.7 percent.

Egypt's severe foreign currency shortage has further aggravated the situation, resulting from three devaluations of the Egyptian pound since early 2022. These measures were taken to secure a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Additionally, country's government debt is projected to reach around 93 percent of GDP in 2023. To address these challenges, the International Monetary Fund granted a $3 billion bailout to Egypt in December of the previous year, contingent upon specific conditions, including substantial privatization of public assets that were incurring financial losses.

This surge in inflation comes as a surprise despite favorable base effects and has even surpassed the levels observed after Egypt's currency crisis in 2016. The primary driving factor behind this wave of inflation is the sharp and concerning rise in the costs of food and beverages, which have surged by an alarming 68.4 percent.

In response to the surging inflation, the Egyptian central bank has implemented a significant increase in the main interest rate, raising it by 100 basis points to 19.25 percent. Experts, including analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., forecast that inflation is likely to remain above 30 percent for the rest of the year.

The inflationary pressure has been particularly acute in Egypt, partly due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine that began in February of this year. As a major global wheat importer, Egypt heavily relies on supplies from the Black Sea region.

Despite these challenging circumstances, there is a glimmer of optimism on the horizon. The same analysts anticipate a 'sharp decline' in inflation over the course of 2024, which could provide some relief to the struggling economy.