Economic Survey 2022 updates: Indian President Kovind highlights govt's agenda for growth

The Union Budget session of Indian Parliament has kickstarted on Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both houses in the Central Hall.



President Ram Nath Kovind praised India's fight against the new coronavirus while speaking before the Parliament's Budget Session: “India’s capability to fight COVID-19 was evident in its vaccination program. In less than a year, we made a record of administering over 1.5 billion doses of vaccine. Today, we’re one of the leading nations in the world when it comes to the number of doses given.”

Here are the highlights of President Ramnath Kovind's speech:

We saw the capability of India's youth power in the Tokyo Olympics. Giving its best-ever performance, India won seven medals. In the Tokyo Paralympics, too, India won 19 medals and set a record.

Our small-scale farmers have a significant role in the country’s development. My government has always prioritised 80 per cent of our small-scale farmers. As part of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, over 11 crore families have benefited to date, said President Kovind.

Women's empowerment is one of the top priorities of my government. We're witnesses to the success of the Ujjwala Yojana. Through the Mudra Yojana, the entrepreneurship and skills of women have received a boost. Many positive results have come to the fore with "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao". In an attempt to provide an equal status to sons and daughters, my government has presented a Bill to increase the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years.

My government is also running a PM Svanidhi Yojana to benefit the street vendors. So far, 2.8 million street vendors have received monetary support worth over Rs 29 billion. The Centre is now connecting these vendors via online companies. We can also see the impact of the manner in which my government linked Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile, the JAM trinity, to citizen empowerment. Thousands and thousands of people have received direct cash transfers during the pandemic.

To ensure that no one returns home hungry, my government distributes free rations to the poor every month as part of the PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana. Today, India is running the world's largest food distribution program. Also, the Ayushman Bharat card has benefitted the poor. The availability of medicines at low prices at Jan Aushadi Kendra was also a great move.

I bow down to the freedom fighters who prioritised their duties and helped India get its rights. I also respectfully remember the personalities who contributed to the development of India in the 75 years of Independence.

It is true that polls affect Sessions and discussions. But I request all MPs that elections will go on but the Budget Session draws a blueprint for the entire year. The more fruitful we make it, the better our economic progress will be.

The pre-budget Economic Survey 2022 was tabled in Parliament today, ahead of the Union Budget for the next fiscal year, which starts on April 1, 2022.

The Economic Survey summarises the health of the economy and recommends policy recommendations, however it frequently underestimates GDP forecasts.

The Budget session, which begins today, is the sixth since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in January 2020.

The 2020 Budget Session was shortened by eight sittings, while the 2021 Budget Session was abbreviated by ten sittings.



(With inputs from agencies)


