Diwali 2020 Muhurat Trading: Here is what you need to know

Diwali 2020 is just around the corner and as the country prepares to welcome the festive times, stock exchanges are gearing up for Muhurat Trading. Stock exchanges open for one hour on the day of Diwali for a symbolic trade that goes on for around an hour. The usual hustle-bustle and aggressive investor behaviour is seldom seen in this symbolic trading hour. It is believed by many that if you trade stocks during Muhurat trading, good luck follows you for the rest of the year till next Diwali. Here are few key things you need to know about Muhurat Trading 2020

When is Muhurat Trading this year?

It is usually held in the most auspicious hour on the day of Diwali. This year Diwali is falling on November 14. The Muhurat Trading will be carried out between 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm on the day

Who decides the time of the Muhurat trading?

Stock exchanges specify the time. During this hour, live trading takes place.



What is the schedule of Muhurat Trading 2020 session?

Here is how the time around Muhurat Trading is allotted

5.45 pm to 6 pm: Block deal session

6 pm to 6.08 pm: Pre-opening

6.15 pm to 7.15 pm: Muhurat trading

6.20 pm to 7.05 pm: Periodic call auction

7.15 pm to 7.30 pm: Closing session

Trade modification cut-off time is till 7:45 pm

How does market behave during Muhurat Trading?

Historically, markets have remained positive during the symbolic trading session. However, trading volume has been low. Stock movements tend to below as well.