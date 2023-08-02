Decoded: India's growing global influence and impact of the rice export ban

India's ascent on the global stage has been marked by its economic prowess, strategic significance, and diplomatic assertiveness. As the world's largest rice exporter, India wields substantial influence over international food markets. However, the recent ban on non-basmati white rice exports has unleashed unforeseen repercussions, echoing far beyond its borders and affecting millions worldwide.

With its economy booming and international trade expanding, India's role in shaping global economic dynamics has become increasingly pronounced. As it accounts for over 40% of the global rice trade, the country's actions now hold tremendous sway over food security and prices across continents.

On July 20, India imposed an export ban on non-basmati white rice to curb surging domestic food prices and secure ample rice supply at reasonable costs for its citizens. This bold move, though aimed at stabilising its internal economy, has sent shockwaves rippling across Asian and African nations, particularly those heavily reliant on Indian rice imports.

Countries like Malaysia and Singapore have been identified as the most vulnerable to the ban's impact. Malaysia's substantial reliance on Indian rice imports puts it in a precarious position. Singapore, already dependent on food imports in general, now faces the prospect of navigating through these uncertain times.

The repercussions do not end with Asia. Africa and the Middle East also find themselves exposed to the consequences of India's export restrictions. Nations such as Djibouti, Liberia, Qatar, Gambia and Kuwait are among the most affected, with disruptions in rice supply threatening food security in these regions.

This ban serves as a stark reminder of India's growing significance in shaping the global economy. As prices soar to decade highs and the threat of El Nino -- this looms over major Asian rice producers, the world watches closely, awaiting the response of major rice exporters like Vietnam and Cambodia and significant importers like Indonesia and Malaysia.

Experts warn that the ban's far-reaching impact will be felt by millions, especially the poorer consumers in neighboring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal. The ban, expected to persist until India's general elections in April next year, underlines India's newfound weight in global affairs.