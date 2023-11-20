Decoded: Are credit card delinquencies pointing at a recession in the U.S?

Lately, there's been chatter that the Federal Reserve might be wrapping up its interest-rate tightening game. Why does that matter? Well, it's like a domino effect, and one of those falling dominos is gold, inching closer to $2,000 an ounce again. Remember, when gold makes big moves, it often signals something bigger on the horizon.

In early November, analysts turned bullish on gold when it busted through $1,940. Now, their crystal balls are predicting a test of the $2,075 record high in the next few months. And, if it manages to cozy up with a monthly close above $2,100, some are even expecting a long-term journey up to $3,500 or beyond. That's a big deal in the precious metals world.

But here's where it gets real for the everyday folks and why we should be worried that the level of U.S. credit-card delinquencies is waving a red flag for an upcoming recession.

When consumers are 30+ days late on their credit card bills, it's not just a sign of forgetfulness – it's often a signal that wallets are feeling a bit too tight. And when that extends to 90+ days late, it's like a louder alarm blaring in the economic control room.

Historically, when more people delay paying off their credit cards, it's a cue that consumers are tightening their belts. It's not just about cutting back on fancy dinners or dreamy vacations; it's about essentials too – like medicine and food. When our wallets start feeling the pinch, we rethink where every dollar goes.

So, here's the lowdown – rising credit card delinquencies are like a memo from the financial wizards, telling us that people are struggling. When folks tighten their spending, it ripples through the economy. Businesses feel it, jobs might be on shaky ground, and suddenly, we're talking about a recession knocking at the door.

It's like a wake-up call for us consumers. When we see those credit card delinquencies climbing, it's not just about numbers on a chart; it's about our everyday lives.

And for now, it's not looking like the best of times for the average American.