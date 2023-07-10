Chinese stock market on edge as $28 billion locked-up funds approach maturity

The Chinese stock market is bracing for a potential shockwave as approximately $28 billion of locked-up funds are set to be released, Bloomberg reported. These funds, which have been held in mutual funds for the past three years, will allow frustrated investors to explore alternative investment options outside the realm of equities. However, this development introduces a new dynamic to the market, amplifying the uncertainties and pressures already affecting investor sentiment.

An Underperforming Economy

The impending wave of redemption arrives at a time when China's economy is underperforming following the lifting of strict COVID-19 lockdown measures last year. This underperformance has weakened market sentiment within the country, exacerbating concerns for investors.

Shanghai Banxia Investment Management Center, one of China's largest macro hedge funds, issued a warning in June, predicting that net outflows from three-year mutual and private funds would be 'inevitable.' These potential sales compound the market's struggles amid an economy losing momentum and a shortage of new fundraising opportunities.

Bloomberg cited Industry experts, such as Yang Ruyi, a fund manager at Shanghai Prospect Investment Management Co., who believe in a wave of redemption in the future given investors' desire for liquidity following the expiration of lock-up periods and the losses incurred by these funds.

Investors Rejoice

Investors have expressed their delight upon hearing news of the impending closure of these funds, as many stock-linked funds have experienced average losses of 0.4 percent since their inception in 2020, with less than half of them yielding a gain.

Data from Morningstar Inc., as cited in a Reuters report, reveals that all 13 funds established in 2021 with a two-year lock-up period were unprofitable, suffering an average loss of 13 per cent. Additionally, 185 products with a one-year lock-up period set to expire this year have declined by an average of 3.3 per cent.

However, a significant challenge awaits investors as they grapple with their patience. A recent survey conducted by Yinhua Fund Management Co., cited by Bloomberg, revealed that approximately 57 per cent of China's retail investors holding funds with high stock positions prefer to hold their investments for less than six months. Alarmingly, around 15 per cent of them even opt to sell out within a week.

Cautious Buying, Rapid Selling

The survey also highlighted that these investors exhibit cautious buying behavior but engage in rapid selling, presenting a considerable challenge for fund managers already facing a 'confidence crisis' among their clients.

The inability of investors to generate satisfactory returns despite sacrificing liquidity for several years has led to an 'expectation gap.' This gap further adds to the frustrations felt by investors. China has recently introduced new regulations for its $2.9 trillion private investment fund sector to enhance investor protection and promote innovation. These regulations, signed by Premier Li Qiang and set to take effect on September 1, include establishing a dedicated chapter for Venture Capital funds.