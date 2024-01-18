China's Economic Downturn: A looming recession shadows aspirations and property markets

In the bustling metropolis of Shanghai, the economic downturn in China is leaving a profound impact on the aspirations of its youth, Reuters reported.

Melody Zhang, a recent graduate from Renmin University, experienced the harsh reality of the job market, shedding tears the night before China's civil service exam. With over 2.6 million applicants vying for a mere 39,600 government positions, Zhang's dreams of a media career were shattered.

In the midst of a youth unemployment crisis, she remarked, "We were born in the wrong era."

Economics professor Zhu Tian from China Europe International Business School in Shanghai is among those who argue that China is already in a recession. Despite the nation's 5.2 per cent economic growth last year, many feel the pinch of unemployment and decreasing income.

Zhu emphasizes the need for urgent stimulus measures to break the potentially vicious cycle of low confidence, especially affecting the younger generation entering the job market.

Vanishing aspirations and shifting job landscape

China's Generation Z, comprising those aged 16-24, faces a pessimistic job market. In June, over one in four Chinese in this age group were unemployed, with the latest data in December showing a youth unemployment rate of 14.9 per cent.

Those fortunate enough to secure jobs often earn less than expected due to cost-cutting measures by businesses responding to poor domestic demand. Reuters cited Janice Zhang, who worked in the tech industry, lamenting that the state of the economy makes her feel like a "grain of sand on the beach," unable to control her own destiny.

China's economic success, which expanded significantly since the 1980s, is facing a historical shift in mood. The country's model of massive investments in manufacturing and infrastructure has led to a debt burden that is challenging to sustain.

Regulatory crackdowns on finance, technology, and education, coupled with subdued household consumption, have further limited opportunities for high-skilled jobs in the services sector.

Property crisis and middle-income trap

The property market in China is grappling with a crisis as 96 per cent of urban households owned at least one apartment in 2019. With property values plummeting in some cities since 2021, many homeowners feel less wealthy, resulting in reduced spending.

Vincent Li, owner of a high-end coffee shop in Shanghai, shares his experience of the property market saturation, stating that cheaper coffee is preferred as Chinese consumers cut spending.

The property sector, which once contributed a quarter of economic activity, is now seen as a major threat to China's attempts to escape the middle-income trap.

Diplomatic tensions impacting businesses

Beyond domestic challenges, diplomatic tensions between China and the West are causing disruptions. David Fincher, owner of a consultancy in Shanghai, faces challenges due to US tech restrictions on China, preventing his business from engaging in leading-edge semiconductors.

Concerns about potential diplomatic tensions and regulatory shifts are prompting Fincher to consider moving his business overseas. Reflecting on the situation, he told Reuters, "You feel like a lobster in a pot. The water gets hotter, and you just kind of sit there."