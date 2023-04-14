China's central bank pegs growth at 5% for 2023, in line with government's target

China's central bank on Friday pegged the country's growth rate at five percent for 2023, which is in line with the government's target for 2023.

The central bank's economic projection comes just days after the International Monetary Fund dubbed China a "bright spot" in the global economy along with India.

People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang added that the economy is stabilizing while inflation remains low.

Analysts believe that the five percent growth target is moderate and considers uncertainty about the domestic and global economic outlook.

According to media reports, the new Chinese leadership under President Xi Jinping is likely to adopt a cautious approach to economic growth in 2023.

"I'm afraid that reaching our growth target of around five per cent will be no easy task, and will require that we redouble our efforts," China's newly appointed premier Li Qiang told the press on March 13.

In China's collective leadership, the premier (equal to a prime minister) is in charge of the country's economic affairs.

The new premier's cautious tone is not unfounded.

China, the world's second largest economy, grew by a meagre three percent in 2022. It missed its official target of 5.5 percent by a huge margin.

Media reports show retail sales -- a major indicator of consumer demand -- fell by 0.2 percent last year. Real estate, another driver of China's growth, remained in limbo last year after one of the biggest real estate developers collapsed in late 2021.

China reported a record trade surplus in 2022, thanks to robust trade with sanctions-hit Russia, a weak Chinese Yuan and rising prices of goods. However, the impact of the global economic slowdown began to show in the final three months of 2022, when China's exports declined for the first time since the pandemic began in early 2020.

The cautious growth target does not mean China has not rebounded from the zero-Covid policy which was lifted last year. Positive signs can already be seen.

The manufacturing sector expanded in March 2023, with the purchasing managers' index (PMI) recorded at 51.9. A PMI higher than 50 shows the economy is expanding. The non-manufacturing PMI, which includes the services sector, rose to 58.2 in March - the highest since 2011.

In the same month, China's exports rose by 14.8 percent compared to the same period last year, when the country was in the midst of the zero-Covid policy.

“China has rebounded – it's coming along strongly again," an IMF official told a Singaporean news channel this week.