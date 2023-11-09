China slips into deflation as economic headwinds persist 

China has once again slipped into deflation in October, drawing attention to the challenges the country faces in stabilising growth through domestic demand. According to a report by Bloomberg, The National Bureau of Statistics reported a 0.2 per cent decline in consumer prices last month, contrary to expectations, following two months of near-zero inflation.

Producer prices also extended their decline for the 13th consecutive month, dropping 2.6 per cent, slightly better than the estimated 2.7 per cent decline. The struggle to spur growth through internal consumption is evident, and the recent data challenges the earlier optimism expressed by the People's Bank of China about a rebound in prices after a challenging summer.

China's inflationary woes in 2023 are rooted in both domestic and international factors. A housing slump, weakened consumer confidence, and a significant drop in global commodity prices from the highs of the previous year contribute to the nation's low inflation rate.

Additionally, the subdued demand for Chinese goods on the international stage has led to declining exports. The delicate balance required for a strong economic recovery continues to elude China, posing challenges for policymakers grappling with the complexities of both local and global economic dynamics.

The ongoing struggles in China's consumer price index are particularly pronounced, with deflationary pressures surfacing in July and persisting throughout the year.

While The People's Bank of China had expressed confidence in a rebound, the latest data suggests a more challenging reality. Moreover, the offshore yuan and Chinese 10-year government bond yields remained relatively stable immediately after the release of the deflationary figures.

However, the broader implications of this economic scenario raise concerns about the effectiveness of policy measures in fostering a sustained recovery.

