Bond Tokenization Summit: Market leaders map out the future of digital debt in Mumbai

The air inside Mumbai's grand Sahara Star ballroom was thick with quiet, electric energy. On stage, the high-definition LED backdrop glowed with a single, compelling title:BOND TOKENIZATION SUMMIT 2026. In the world of global finance, bonds have long been the bedrock of stability. Yet, traditionally, they have remained locked behind institutional doors—burdened by mountains of paperwork, high minimum investment thresholds, and slow settlement layers. Co-hosted byWIONandZee Business, the landmark summit brought together a rare assembly of exchange leaders, Web3 pioneers, and policy architects under one roof to address a fundamental question:What happens when you rewrite the DNA of capital markets with code?

The Prime Minister's Spark

The momentum in the room was fueled by an unmistakable policy tailwind. Just two days earlier in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the stage at the Global Fintech Fest. In his address, PM Modi highlightedtokenization—alongside Agentic AI and quantum computing—as one of the three cornerstone technologies destined to drive the next global financial revolution. Emphasizing the need to move real-world asset digitization from experimental sandboxes into full-scale market execution, the Prime Minister’s remarks provided a clear vision for the evening’s discussions.

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At its foundation, bond tokenization converts traditional debt instruments into programmable digital assets hosted on secure blockchain networks. By automating interest (coupon) payouts via smart contracts, reducing settlement timelines from days to instant atomic execution, and fractionalizing large issues into smaller ticket sizes, tokenization opens high-yield debt markets to a vastly wider pool of investors.

Setting the Vision

As summit host WION'sDisha Yadavtook the stage, she brought the central theme into sharp focus. "Bond tokenization may sound technical," she told the gathered audience, "but at its core, it is about using technology to make debt markets more digital, efficient, and accessible."

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The tone for the evening was established by key figures in Indian financial journalism and corporate governance.Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor of Zee Business, delivered the opening welcome, highlighting the structural shifts already sweeping across global fixed-income markets. Moments later,Raktim Das, CEO of ZEE Media Corporation Limited, joined Singhvi andNN Kumar(Advisor, E-Sutra) on stage to felicitate the Chief Guest of the evening:Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO of BSE Ltd.

Taking the podium, Ramamurthy delivered an authoritative keynote address on how traditional stock exchanges must actively lead asset digitization while preserving the regulatory trust and investor protections that anchor robust capital markets.

From Code to Capital: Key Highlights

The narrative of the evening unfolded through a series of focused, high-impact conversations:

Code to Capital: In the opening panel,Tajinder Virk(Co-Founder & CEO, Blockmaze),Kanhaiya Singh(Co-Founder, E-Sutra), andMohan Lal Kumawat(Executive Director, REC), moderated by WION's anchorKanishka Sarkar, debated how programmable digital debt unlocks liquidity and lowers issuance costs.

In the opening panel,Tajinder Virk(Co-Founder & CEO, Blockmaze),Kanhaiya Singh(Co-Founder, E-Sutra), andMohan Lal Kumawat(Executive Director, REC), moderated by WION's anchorKanishka Sarkar, debated how programmable digital debt unlocks liquidity and lowers issuance costs. Sandbox to Scale: Addressing the regulatory landscape, compliance expertsC.A. Sonu Jain(Tickr),Edul Patel(Mudrex & Saber Money), andSudeep Chatterjee(Stoex) explored how risk management protocols and legal safeguards can be coded directly into smart contracts.

Addressing the regulatory landscape, compliance expertsC.A. Sonu Jain(Tickr),Edul Patel(Mudrex & Saber Money), andSudeep Chatterjee(Stoex) explored how risk management protocols and legal safeguards can be coded directly into smart contracts. Strategic Roadmap: Media personalityBhupendra Chaubeydetailed strategic market initiatives, complemented by presentation insights from Blockmaze and E-Sutra leadership.

Media personalityBhupendra Chaubeydetailed strategic market initiatives, complemented by presentation insights from Blockmaze and E-Sutra leadership. The Troika of Trust: Moderated byNikhil Aggarwal(Founder, Grip Invest), industry leadersAshish Singhal(CoinSwitch/Lemonn),Rudresh Kunde(BSE), andDC Patwari(Former Chairman, MSE) examined how code, network connectivity, and institutional capital must converge to build long-term market confidence.

Moderated byNikhil Aggarwal(Founder, Grip Invest), industry leadersAshish Singhal(CoinSwitch/Lemonn),Rudresh Kunde(BSE), andDC Patwari(Former Chairman, MSE) examined how code, network connectivity, and institutional capital must converge to build long-term market confidence. Civic Infrastructure in Action: A fireside chat withDevidas Kshirsagar, Joint Municipal Commissioner (Finance) at the BMC, offered a practical look at how municipal debt tokenization could transform urban development by funding local infrastructure projects.

A fireside chat withDevidas Kshirsagar, Joint Municipal Commissioner (Finance) at the BMC, offered a practical look at how municipal debt tokenization could transform urban development by funding local infrastructure projects. Think Global, Tokenize Local?:Led by moderatorAvinash Rao(ALT DRX), international perspectives were shared byRamana Kumar(ADI Foundation, Abu Dhabi),Jubin Goyal(eXchange1), andPrashant Nikam(Sapio Analytics) on building cross-border digital asset standards.

A New Chapter for Digital Assets

Presented byE-SUTRAandBlockmaze, co-powered byGrip InvestandSTOEX, and supported by associate partnerAlt DRX, theBond Tokenization Summit 2026demonstrated that digital debt has moved out of theoretical whitepapers and into the core architectural design of modern finance.