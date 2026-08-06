/Beyond returns: Can Social Stock Exchange (SSE) turn retail investors into nation builders?

Every month, we make an investment from our earned salary in SIP, fixed deposit, gold, or equities, medical insurance and other national pension schemes to secure our future. Would you set aside Rs 100 or Rs 200 a month if that money could help educate a child, skill a young job seeker, support a rural entrepreneur, or improve healthcare for underserved communities?



Most of us, at one time or another, have felt the urge to support someone in our lives, perhaps a domestic worker trying to fund her children's education, a security guard putting in long hours to provide for his family, or a promising student who just needs a fair shot. But between EMIs, household bills, and other financial obligations, we always think that real impact requires a large financial outlay. Yet what if modest, affordable contributions, directed through trustworthy and transparent platforms, could add up to create meaningful, lasting social change?



As we know, over the past few years India has seen an unprecedented rise in retail investing. Millions of first-time investors are seen getting quite comfortable with digital investing and long-term wealth creation. In order to create measurable social impact through transparent regulated platforms, now Indians can easily invest in the Social Stock Exchange (SSE).

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What is Social Stock Exchange (SSE)?

It is an electronic fund-raising platform that brings together social enterprises and donors towards the realisation of a social welfare objective through accessible, transparent opportunities for underserved communities, fostering economic empowerment and growth through seamless integration with NSE and BSE."



Unlike traditional donations, the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) brings governance, disclosure, accountability, and impact to eligible non-profit organisations. It allows citizens to support authenticated organisations covering sectors like education, employability, healthcare, women empowerment, rural livelihoods, and climate resilience.

How is SSE redefining retail investors?

Ramesh Daswani, CEO, Light of Life Trust, stated that Social Stock Exchange (SSE) gives an opportunity to invest not only in organisations, but also in solutions. Citizens can also participate in a transparent and accountable ecosystem while supporting critical areas, providing purposeful participation.



"Traditionally, we have measured the success of an investment by the financial returns it generates. The Social Stock Exchange challenges us to think differently. It gives citizens the opportunity to invest not only in organisations, but in solutions—and, ultimately, in the future of India. For the first time, ordinary citizens, retail investors, philanthropists and institutions can participate in a transparent and accountable ecosystem supporting critical areas such as education, healthcare, skilling and livelihoods. This is a significant shift from passive giving to purposeful participation," Ramesh Daswani said.



"The Social Stock Exchange has the potential to transform the way India approaches philanthropy and social development. It can bring together capital, accountability and compassion, enabling citizens to become active nation-builders and partners in solving some of the country’s most pressing challenges. The true success of the Social Stock Exchange will not be measured merely by the funds raised or the number of investments made. It will be measured by the children who return to school, the young people who gain skills and livelihoods, the families whose lives are improved, and the communities that are transformed. In the world of conventional investments, success is measured in returns. On the Social Stock Exchange, the ultimate return is a life transformed," Ramesh Daswani added.



Highlighting India's strong culture of investing, Dr Ketan Deshpande, Founder & Chairman of FUEL (Friends Union for Energising Lives), said, "India has built a strong culture of investing, with over 23 crore demat accounts reflecting the growing confidence of retail investors in the country's financial markets. At the same time, Indian companies have invested over Rs 34,900 crore in CSR in FY 2023–24, demonstrating the country's commitment to social development. The next step is to connect these two ecosystems."



Deshpande added that the Social Stock Exchange offers a transparent and trustworthy way for retail investors to assist verified non-profit organisations working across education, healthcare, skilling, livelihoods, and other critical sectors. Even if just a small share of India's retail investors get involved, it could free up substantial funding for the social sector. In effect, the Social Stock Exchange could turn ordinary citizens from return-seeking investors into active contributors to nation-building.



Anuja Kishore - Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer highlighted that India is a diverse country with complex social challenges; however, it is also marked as one of the world's most compassionate societies, having a longer tradition of giving. He added that currently, with nearly 22 crore demat accounts, there is an unprecedented opportunity to democratize philanthropy by allowing millions of citizens to participate in creating measurable social impact.



"Investors must know that no problem can be solved by a single institution, whether it's government, a private company or an NGO, and the fact that giving is an important civic responsibility. The SSE enables retail investors to collectively contribute to large-scale social missions that would otherwise be beyond the capacity of any one individual to fund. For example, interventions such as building youth aspirations, strengthening city-wide livelihood ecosystems or creating pathways to employment often require investments running into lakhs and crores. Through SSE, like-minded citizens can pool their contributions on a transparency-and-regulation-first platform, and enable credible, mission-driven organisations and programs. This is driven by their choice, and citizens become active participants in nation building," she said.



"Additionally, over time, SSE has the potential to strengthen trust in the social sector, promote evidence-based giving, and generate value for both investors and NGOs. To realise this vision, however, we must build awareness about the SSE platform and the significance of social return on investment, beyond the narrative of donations to causes," Kishore added.

Make citizens nation builders

Nixon Joseph, Group Executive Director, DEVI Sansthan, underscored that SSE has the potential to do something equally transformative, democratising social impact. This helps ordinary citizens to become nation builders by supporting credible, transparent, and accountable non-profit organisations working in education, healthcare, skilling, livelihoods, and other critical development areas.



"India has successfully democratized wealth creation by bringing millions of retail investors into the capital markets. The Social Stock Exchange (SSE) has the potential to do something equally transformative; it can democratise social impact. Every investment becomes an opportunity to create measurable social change alongside financial participation in nation-building," Joseph said.