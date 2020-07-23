Banks, trade unions agree on 15% wage hike for bank employees

The representative organization of bank employees United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and Indian Banks' Association (IBA) have agreed on a 15 per cent hike in the existing wage bill of 35 lenders, along with a first-of-its-kind performance-linked incentive (PLI) for state-owned banks.

The wage revision will be effective from 1 November, 2017. The wage revision will benefit nearly 10 lakh employees.

“The annual wage increase in salary and allowances is agreed at 15 per cent of the wage bill as of March 31, 2017, which works out to be Rs 7,898 crore on pay slip components (annually),” according to a memorandum of understanding between the Indian Banks’ Association and the United Forum of Bank Unions, representing workmen unions and officers’ associations.

"We are happy to state that in the meeting between the IBA and the UFBU at Mumbai, a broad understanding has been reached and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed," All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) General Secretary CH Venkatachalam said.

The new pay scales will be constructed after merging dearness allowance corresponding to 6352 points (average index point as applicable for the quarter of June-July, August, 2016) and adding thereon a loading of 2.5% on basic pay plus dearness allowance as on March 31, 2017 amounting to around ₹1,155 crore.

They also agreed for encashment of privilege leave at five days every year - seven days for workers and officers aged 55 and above - during any festival.



The bank's contribution to National Pension Scheme will be raised to 14 per cent from the current 10 per cent.

