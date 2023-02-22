Baby formula recalled over concerns of contamination from Cronobacter sakazakii. How to identify the cans?

A popular formula brand has recalled two batches of its baby formula in the US citing contamination. British consumer goods company Reckitt said that it is recalling two batches of its plant-based baby formula "out of an abundance of caution", even though the samples tested negative for contamination. There have been no reports of any adverse effects from the baby formula in question till now, Reckitt said.

The baby formula in question is Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula and two batches, or approximately 145,000 12.9-ounce cans of the formula have been recalled.

What are the concerns over the baby formula?

Reckitt fears that there might have been a possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii. It is a naturally occurring bacteria sometimes found in powdered milk and baby formula. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cronobacter infections in infants can prove to be deadly.

The batches of the baby formula were manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022. Retail stores in the US, Guam and Puerto Rico had been carrying the formula in their stores.

Reckitt said that the recall was initiated despite the samples testing negative as it was concerned about a "material from a third party". The supplier in question no longer provides materials to the formula brand.

"The health and safety of infants is our highest priority. All of our products undergo rigorous and industry-leading quality tests, and checks to ensure that they meet or exceed all standards set by regulatory bodies, including the World Health Organization and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration," Reckitt said in a statement.



How to identify the baby formula?

Reckitt says that the concerned batches have the numbers ZL2HZF or ZL2HZZ at the bottom of the cans. The UPC Code of 300871214415 is on both batches with a "use by" date of March 1 24. However, ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula batches remain unaffected. People have been urged to either throw away the baby formula cans or return them to the store.

