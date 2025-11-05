/At 92 per cent, India's AI adoption rate highest in the Asia-Pacific region | Key figures

At a time when the world grapples with the potential loss of jobs because of generative artificial intelligence, India has emerged as the frontrunner in adopting the new technology, with 92 per cent of employees using AI-based tools. Per a report, India is outpacing the Asia Pacific region when it comes to AI adoption.

Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) latest report on AI adoption says that 78 per cent of workers are embracing AI regularly. Globally, 72 per cent of workers have adopted AI in their workflow.

The study said that workers in the region are not only more willing to use AI but are also more optimistic about its potential, despite rising fears about job security.

It said that 60 per cent of people in the Asia Pacific region have a positive outlook on the adoption of artificial intelligence. It said only 52 per cent are worried about their job prospects in the future.

Nipun Kalra, India Leader, BCG X, BCG, said India's AI adoption rate was the highest in theAsia Pacific region. He said it signals not just enthusiasm but readiness for the next phase of transformation.

He said 58 per cent of frontline workers have been asked to use AI, which is nearly double the figure for the region.

Seventy per cent of frontline employees in the region now use AI weekly or more, compared to just 51 per cent globally, the report added.

He said 73 per cent of employees believe AI agents will play a major role in the next three to five years.

He said 58 per cent of workers use AI tools without the company's approval.