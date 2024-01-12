Argentina faces economic crisis as inflation soars over 200pc under President Javier Milei

Argentina is grappling with a severe economic crisis as the annual inflation rate surged past 211 per cent in December, reaching levels not witnessed since the early 1990s, according to official data.

President Javier Milei, a newly-elected libertarian leader, has implemented stringent austerity measures to curb hyperinflation.

The country experienced a monthly inflation rate of 25.5 per cent, slightly below predictions, following a significant devaluation of the peso currency after Milei assumed office on December 10.

This move aimed to address the deep-rooted economic challenges that have plagued Argentina for years.

"We've had to eliminate things that made life a little brighter," Reuters quoted retiree Susana Barrio, 79, who highlighted the personal toll of surging inflation.

The escalating prices have forced some, like Barrio, to forgo traditional social gatherings, such as inviting friends for asado (roast meat) barbecues, a customary part of Argentine social life.

The economic strain is palpable among the population, leading to adjustments in daily life as citizens grapple with the economic fallout.

The inflation surge has propelled Argentina beyond regional peer Venezuela, long considered an inflation outlier in Latin America.

President Javier Milei, an unconventional political figure who gained power on a wave of voter dissatisfaction with the economic situation, is championing austerity measures to tackle inflation, reduce fiscal deficits, and replenish government coffers.

However, Milei acknowledges the complexity of the situation, cautioning that improvements may take time, and the economic landscape could worsen before witnessing any positive changes.

The impact of hyperinflation is reverberating through Argentine society, with a significant portion of the population already grappling with poverty.

Reuters cited another retiree - Graciela Bravo, 65, who highlighted the rising cost of essentials, noting, "Nothing is cheap."

She shared her meticulous approach to shopping, counting potatoes to manage costs.

Others, like 49-year-old lawyer Alejandro Grossi, express weariness at the persistent rise in prices, describing adaptation as a necessity.