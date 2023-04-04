ugc_banner

Apple to cut small number of jobs in some corporate retail teams: Report

Washington, USEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Apr 04, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

Logo of an Apple store. Photograph:(Reuters)

There's no clarification over the number of positions being eliminated, but the report said it was likely very small 

Apple is planning to cut a small number of roles within its corporate retail teams, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

The report further added that layoffs are expected to impact Apple's development and preservation teams. There's no clarification over the number of positions being eliminated, but the report said it was likely very small. 

So far, the iPhone maker has not issued any official statement. 

more to follow

