Apple iPhone 17 series launched: Here's what new in the fresh lineup

Apple launched its iPhone 17 lineup on Tuesday. The company upgraded the iPhone 17 the most and introduced a completely new phone -- Apple iPhone Air. The gigantic updates to the vanilla iPhone and the new phone - billed as Apple's thinnest ever - were the highlights of Apple's 'Awe Dropping'launchevent.

Here's a look at what's new in the Apple iPhone Air and Apple iPhone 17

Apple iPhone Air, the first of its kind, is the company's thinnest smartphone. It is paired with an A19 Pro chip, which also powers Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, the company's flagship devices. The iPhone Air will start at just $1,000 in the US. However, in India, it will be more expensive.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Apple iPhone 17's front camera has been upgraded across the lineup. It has a new sensor and a wider field of view, which helps in taking selfie videos and photos. This new front camera can also help people vlog for YouTube or other social media websites. This new sensor helps people take landscape photos and other selfie orientations without having to rotate their phone.

Apple's new iPhone Air also provides an option to users to record videos using the front and back cameras simultaneously. Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max's back cameras are improved -- both cameras have added zoom capabilities.

The company doesn't specify battery capacities because it banks on software optimisation. However, the batteries of all the phones in Apple's lineup have been upgraded. Apple iPhone Air will be the most power-efficient iPhone yet.

Also, Apple iPhone Air will be the phone with no physical SIM. It will only support an e-SIM.

All Apple phones will come with its latest operating system, iOS 26, which will feature incremental AI advances.

All Apple iPhones will have a feature called Center Stage for their front-facing cameras.