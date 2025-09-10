/Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max prices of all variants revealed

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday at its Awe Dropping event, bringing forth four models – iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, andiPhone 17 Pro Max. The companyupgraded the displays, camera systems, processors, and storage options of its latest offerings. Apple said at the event that all models support Apple Intelligence and added on-device generative features to the iOS experience. The phones are available for pre-order and will be widely available after September 19.

Here are the launch prices of the iPhone 17 series phones

Apple iPhone 17

Apple iPhone 17 is the most upgradedphone in the company's lineup. The phone's base storage has been upgraded to 256 GB from 128 GB. iPhone 16 was criticised for having a 60 Hz display in 2025. The phone's latest iteration, however, sportsa Pro Motion, 120 Hz display. It is available in black, white, blue, sage, and purple colours. The price of the base variant is Rs 82,900. The 512 GB variant costsRs 1,02,900.

Apple iPhone Air

Apple iPhone Air replaces Apple iPhone's Plus Models. It is the thinnest phone ever designed by Apple. iPhone Air's features include a titanium body, Ceramic Shield 2 protection, and a 6.5-inch ProMotion always-on display. It is powered by Apple's flagship chip - A19 Pro. The 256GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 1,19,900. Its 512 GB variant costs Rs 1,39,900, and its 1 TB variant costs Rs 1,59,900.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

The price of the base variant of Apple iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900. The phone's base storage is 256 GB. The 512 GB variant costs Rs 1,54,900, and the 1 TB variant costs Rs 1,74,900.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro is powered by the A19 Pro chip. It has a vapor chamber cooling system. Apple iPhone 17 Pro alsohas a triple camera setup led by a 48MP camera system, including a 100mm telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom, expandable to 8x with Apple Fusion.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max is Apple's flagship phone. It offers the largest battery in any iPhone yet. Its new features include a powerful A19 Pro chip and vapor chamber cooling. It has a 48MP triple camera system, including a telephoto lens with 48x digital zoom.