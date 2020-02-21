$5 trillion economy an achievable goal in coming 5 years: Piyush Goyal

Minister of Commerce and Industry and Railways Piyush Goyal on Friday said that $5 trillion economy is an achievable goal in the coming five years.

"India has a rich pool of management talent. Millions of people have devoted their life serving the nation, serving corporations, serving businesses and serving the government. $5 trillion economy is something that 1.3 billion people will be engaged in creating. It is an achievable goal in the coming five years," he said.

Goyal, who was speaking at the All India Management Association's (AIMA) 64th foundation day and 14th National Management Day, also urged all to come together with collaboration and cooperation, for fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and mission for the $5 trillion economy, and truly making India a superpower.

Goyal said the MSME is a sector which truly deserves recognition because some of them are doing truly wonderful work.

MSMEs are the largest creator of jobs, largest exporters and largest contributors to the ecosystem and India as a nation cannot survive without them.

"We should all ensure on becoming a nation builder and take our governance and good management practices to the remotest parts of the country," added Goyal.



