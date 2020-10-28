200 European airports risk going bankrupt due to collapse in air travel

Around 200 airports across Europe and Britain are at risk of going bust within months due to the massive slump in air travel caused by the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the European airport's trade body warned on Tuesday.

The official body representing European airport operators, Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe), said the 193 airports facing insolvency are mainly regional airports which serve local communities.

But combined they support more than a quarter of a million jobs and 12 billion euros ($15.6 billion) in gross domestic product.

"The threat of airport closure means Europe faces the prospect of the collapse of a significant part of its air transport system -- unless governments step up to provide the required support," said the trade association.

A number of European nations have moved to provide specific help for airlines in addition to support measures offered to all companies hit by pandemic-related restrictions.

ACI Europe's figures show airport passenger traffic was down 75 per cent in mid-October, which means airports -- like airlines -- have trouble covering operating costs.

The trade body called on European nations to shift to testing air passengers for coronavirus rather than imposing quarantines on travellers.

(With inputs from agencies)