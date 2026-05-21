/'US to invest $2 billion in quantum firms': What it means for tech and global competition

The United States government is set to invest $2 billion in quantum computing companies, including IBM, as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its position in advanced technologies.

According to reports, the investment will be made through grants in exchange for equity stakes in selected companies. The move reflects a growing focus on building domestic capabilities in critical sectors such as quantum computing and semiconductor manufacturing.

How the $2 billion investment is being distributed

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The funding will be allocated across nine companies working in quantum computing.

Key allocations include:

Around $1 billion to IBM

About $375 million to GlobalFoundries

Nearly $100 million each to companies such as D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing and Infleqtion

Smaller investments, including $38 million, to emerging startups

In return, the US government will take equity stakes in some of these companies, marking a shift from traditional funding models.

Why the US is investing in quantum computing

Quantum computing is considered a key future technology. Unlike traditional computers, quantum systems use the principles of quantum mechanics to process information.

This allows them to:

Solve complex problems faster

Handle large datasets

Support advanced research in areas such as medicine and materials

However, current systems still face challenges, including high error rates, which limit their performance.

Part of a broader strategic push

The investment is part of a wider effort by the US government to secure supply chains and maintain technological leadership.

Officials have previously taken stakes in companies such as Intel and MP Materials, focusing on sectors critical to national security and industrial growth.

The current move also aims to counter growing competition from countries like China in advanced technologies.

New projects and industry developments

As part of the initiative:

IBM plans to launch a new quantum chip manufacturing facility in New York

GlobalFoundries is expanding its work in quantum hardware through a dedicated business unit

These developments are expected to support the production and scaling of quantum computing systems.

Market reaction and industry impact

Following the announcement, shares of companies involved in the deal rose between 7 per cent and 21 per cent in premarket trading, indicating positive market sentiment.

Experts say the investment could accelerate innovation in quantum computing and attract further private investment into the sector.

What this means for the future

The US government’s decision to invest directly in quantum companies highlights the importance of infrastructure and technology leadership in the coming years.

As quantum computing continues to develop, such investments may play a key role in shaping global competition, research and industrial growth.