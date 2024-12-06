Germany

Volkswagen workers in Germany step up strikes Monday in row with automaker over potential plant closures and layoffs. Workers at nine sites across the country will extend their walkouts by four hours, doubling the length of strikes launched in early December, the IG Metall union announced Thursday.

Volkswagen management and labor representatives are currently braced for tough pacts on cost cuts in negotiations that start Monday. But the automaker says they are necessary to keep it competitive at a time when costs are rising and global rivals are only providing more pressure.

As multi-billion dollar company is open to dialogue between management and labor representatives, both being committed to finding ways to balance economic stability and job security, Volkswagen said.

Economic and Industry Context

The dispute is another challenge for the European continent's biggest carmaker, amid growth concerns for Germany's economy and fierce competition from international carmakers. It’s been beset in recent years by rising costs, supply chain disruptions and a shift toward electric vehicles, said Bill Ginsberg, a senior manager in the region’s automotive industry.

Defending the proposed measures on Wednesday, Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume added that the automotive industry and the market is experiencing rapid change and that tough decisions are involved. In interview, Blume emphasised that the company’s structural challenges cannot be delayed: 'Management cannot work in a world of fantasy,' he said.

Union Pushback

But the IG Metall union has denounced the company's way. Wishing the workforce a Merry Christmas while planning layoffs as a surprise holiday callousness borders on mockery, IG Metall negotiator Thorsten Groeger told Reuters.

But if an agreement isn't reached during the talks, which are scheduled to begin this week, workers are warning they could increase their tactics, perhaps with longer or potentially indefinite strikes.

Impact and Outlook

The strikes underscore tensions within Volkswagen as it navigates significant restructuring. For Germany, which has long relied on the automotive sector as an economic cornerstone, the dispute signals deeper challenges as the industry adapts to shifting global dynamics.

Both sides face mounting pressure to reach a resolution that secures Volkswagen’s future while addressing workers’ concerns over job security and the company’s domestic footprint.