The collaboration between Volkswagen and FAW Group plans to expand their Chinese product range through the launch of 11 new models between 2026. By expanding their product line the venture intends to enhance its market position within China's fast-growing automotive segment particularly in electric vehicles.

The partnership news comes after the FAW-Volkswagen administrative pact which was finalised in Wolfsburg where they outlined their obligation to create cars which would align with Chinese market tastes. The future product lineup contains vehicles from Volkswagen and Jetta lines which will address different market customer segments.

The pending model release features new energy vehicles (NEVs) as its central focus since electric vehicles continue gaining popularity throughout China. The joint venture shows its electric vehicle commitment through its announcement of six electric models among its total eleven new vehicle releases. The new product range introduces two plug-in hybrid vehicles along with two extended-range models to satisfy diverse consumer preferences. The new product line-up will contain one gasoline-fueled vehicle alongside other electric and hybrid models.

Jetta-branded EV models make their market debut expected for 2026 according to the announcement by the company. The Jetta brand makes a substantial step by adding electric vehicles to its lineup as part of its market expansion initiative.

The China-specific models represent the joint venture's strategy to maximize vehicle opportunities within the critical Chinese market for Volkswagen. The company is developing locally tuned vehicles to build stronger market dominance against rising domestic electric vehicle manufacturer competition.

These new model releases will help boost the Chinese NEV market and speed up the adoption of electric vehicles across the country. The joint venture's investment in research and development, combined with its established manufacturing capabilities, positions it to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions in China.